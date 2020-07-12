35 Apartments for rent in Bakersfield, CA with parking

Apartment List
Oakridge
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$695
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1231 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,

Rio Bravo
14500 Las Palmas Dr #59
14500 Las Palmas Drive, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! Condo in Rio Bravo!! - 2 Bedroom 2 bath lake view property in the gated community of Canyon Country Estates!! This is a must see! Common area, pool, bbq areas. 1 Car garage. One year lease required.

Tevis Ranch
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/15/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.

Oleander-Sunset
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1130 sqft
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

Pheasant Run
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.

The Oaks
2509 Oak View Ct
2509 Oak View Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2538 sqft
4 Bedroom Home with Solar Included - 4 bedroom home with beautiful covered patio and solar included. Hardwood flooring and brand new paint throughout the house. Large 3 car garage with central vacuum.

Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

The Seasons
5305 Pine Grove Court
5305 Pine Grove Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Lovely three bed two bath home in a convenient southwest neighborhood. Huge yard. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac. Please visit our website at www.BakersfieldPropertySolutions.com to see other Bakersfield houses for rent.

Artisan
11812 Brentmoor Circle
11812 Brentmoor Cir, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2550 sqft
This beautiful Old World style home built by John Balfanz Homes is in the new Seven Oaks community. This home boasts 3 bedrooms plus an office/den, 2 1/2 bath and a roomy great room.

Rexland Acres
4837 AVE KATHERINE
4837 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1745 sqft
This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room.

Rexland Acres
4915 AVE TYRONE
4915 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
958 sqft
Beautiful condo within walking distance of the Westfield Mall. Ready to move in. Six month lease furnished apartment with new hardwood floors throughout and new appliances. Also included, Blender, Mixer, Pots and Pans and Flatware.

Oleander-Sunset
725 L Street - B
725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

3710 Mojave Crossing Rd
3710 Mojave Crossing Rd, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1946 sqft
Southwest Bakersfield - Come check out this Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house.

5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.

Benton Park
2117 Castro Lane
2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home! All bedroom

1301 Bayne Ct.
1301 Bayne Court, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1301 Bayne Ct. Available 04/24/20 House - Now taking applications. (RLNE3766904)

Laurelglen
6700 Nottingham Ln #22
6700 Nottingham Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1281 sqft
6700 Nottingham Lane # 22 - SW - Beautiful 2+2 Townhome by pool w/ garage! - For Rent: 6700 Nottingham Lane # 22, Bakersfield CA 93309 SW - $1,200 + $1,200 Deposit - 2 bedroom 2 bath Very nice townhome in SW near MIng/Ashe!!! Unit features custom

11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2205 sqft
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.

5400 Panorama Drive
5400 Panorama Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1624 sqft
5400 Panorama Drive Available 07/30/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in NE Bakersfield! - AMENITIES INCLUDE: *Living Room and Den *Carpet and Ceramic Tile *Large, Beautifully Landscaped Backyard *Ceiling Fans Throughout *2 Car Garage *Open

River Oaks
1518 Annadel Park Way
1518 Annadel Park Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2004 sqft
1518 Annadel Park Way - *Close to Riverwalk Park and Shopping Mall** Stockdale High School, East Warren Jr High & Ronald Reagan Elementary* Carpet, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, dining area, ceiling fans, a/c, hkups-gas,

Villages of Brimhall-Brimhall Classics
12316 Stonington St.
12316 Stonington Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1894 sqft
12316 Stonington St., Bakersfield, CA 93312 - Living room, Kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, Office, Nook, Covered Patio, 2 Car Garage, Pets Possible, NO Smoking Brimhall Road and Old Farm Rd. BRE # 01987313 (RLNE5891243)

3913 RAIDER DRIVE
3913 Raider Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1170 sqft
3913 RAIDER DRIVE Bakersfield, CA 93304 - 3913 RAIDER DRIVE Bakersfield, CA 93304 (RLNE5921504)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bakersfield, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bakersfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

