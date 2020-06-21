All apartments in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA
9106 Rockefeller Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

9106 Rockefeller Street

9106 Rockefeller Street · (661) 972-3061
Location

9106 Rockefeller Street, Bakersfield, CA 93311
Campus Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9106 Rockefeller Street · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2156 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Coming Soon! Campus Park Area - 3B/2B plus office and media room with built in entertainment center
Plantation Shutters, kitchen island, dining room, inside laundry room
Stovetop, oven, dishwasher, microwave all come with property.
Beautiful grounds with mature landscaping - gardener included.
New interior paint and new carpet throughout.
2 car attached garage with opener
Family living at its best !!!

Rent: $1825.00
Deposit: will depend on rental history and credit report.
TO APPLY ONLINE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT LRSRM.COM

For more information contact:
Martha Ruiz
805- 206-0251 cell
Martha@LRSRM.com
DRE#0147796

Professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1857168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9106 Rockefeller Street have any available units?
9106 Rockefeller Street has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 9106 Rockefeller Street have?
Some of 9106 Rockefeller Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9106 Rockefeller Street currently offering any rent specials?
9106 Rockefeller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 Rockefeller Street pet-friendly?
No, 9106 Rockefeller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 9106 Rockefeller Street offer parking?
Yes, 9106 Rockefeller Street does offer parking.
Does 9106 Rockefeller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 Rockefeller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 Rockefeller Street have a pool?
No, 9106 Rockefeller Street does not have a pool.
Does 9106 Rockefeller Street have accessible units?
No, 9106 Rockefeller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 Rockefeller Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9106 Rockefeller Street has units with dishwashers.
