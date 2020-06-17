5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20

Amenities

5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 -

SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.5



This spacious renovated townhome is a MUST SEE! It is located in a gated community in a desirable Southwest neighborhood, near Stockdale Hwy and New Stine Rd. Unit features 1635 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, woodfloors throughout, fireplace, granite counters in kitchen, refrigerator, ceiling fans, laundry hookups, an one car garage with direct entry into the private patio, and a Community POOL. Small pets are permitted with a $250 per pet deposit.



Please call or text Janie @ eHomes of Bakersfield Property Management Services for additional information, or to schedule a showing, at 661-378-5409. Weekend appointments are available.



You can always APPLY NOW @ www.ehomesofbakersfield.com

Our office location 5500 Ming Ave Rd, Suite 580 Bakersfield, CA 93309

(Office hours are Monday-Friday 9am-5pm BY Appointment Only )

The following is required in order to start the application process which is only ONLINE ...



*A complete application for every adult 18 and over who will live in the home

*Copy of valid photo ID for each applicant

*Copy of SS Card for each applicant

*Proof of income for one month for each applicant

*$30.00 processing fee for each applicant (If applying at the office, fee needs to be money order only or cashier check.



Janie Marquez, REALTOR

Real Estate Agent and Property Manager

BRE License #02050439

eHomes of Bakersfield

5500 Ming Ave Suite 380

Phone/Text:661-378-5409

Office:661-587-2612 #112

Fax:661-437-3459



