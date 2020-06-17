All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:29 AM

5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20

5301 Demaret Avenue · (661) 378-5409
Location

5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93309

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 -
SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.5

This spacious renovated townhome is a MUST SEE! It is located in a gated community in a desirable Southwest neighborhood, near Stockdale Hwy and New Stine Rd. Unit features 1635 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, woodfloors throughout, fireplace, granite counters in kitchen, refrigerator, ceiling fans, laundry hookups, an one car garage with direct entry into the private patio, and a Community POOL. Small pets are permitted with a $250 per pet deposit.

Please call or text Janie @ eHomes of Bakersfield Property Management Services for additional information, or to schedule a showing, at 661-378-5409. Weekend appointments are available.

You can always APPLY NOW @ www.ehomesofbakersfield.com
Our office location 5500 Ming Ave Rd, Suite 580 Bakersfield, CA 93309
(Office hours are Monday-Friday 9am-5pm BY Appointment Only )
The following is required in order to start the application process which is only ONLINE ...

*A complete application for every adult 18 and over who will live in the home
*Copy of valid photo ID for each applicant
*Copy of SS Card for each applicant
*Proof of income for one month for each applicant
*$30.00 processing fee for each applicant (If applying at the office, fee needs to be money order only or cashier check.

Janie Marquez, REALTOR
Real Estate Agent and Property Manager
BRE License #02050439
eHomes of Bakersfield
5500 Ming Ave Suite 380
Phone/Text:661-378-5409
Office:661-587-2612 #112
Fax:661-437-3459

(RLNE2038817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 have any available units?
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 have?
Some of 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 does offer parking.
Does 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 have a pool?
Yes, 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 has a pool.
Does 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 have accessible units?
No, 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
