Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1005 Candelmas Ct - Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in "Villages of Brimhall" next to Liberty HIgh School . Split Wing Style House: carpet, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, dining room, ceiling fans, office, indoor hkups-g&e, master bedroom w/ large walk-in closets, a/c, fenced yard with fruit tree's, covered patio, attached 2 car garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b, *Non Smoking Home* *Tenant to be given copy of HOA Rules & Regulations**Applicants with an approved dog are required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof of coverage for the duration of their residency as well as pay an additional pet deposit**Approximately 1748 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496



(RLNE5772283)