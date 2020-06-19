All apartments in Bakersfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1005 Candelmas Ct

1005 Candlemas Court · (661) 327-4496
Location

1005 Candlemas Court, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Brimhall Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 Candelmas Ct · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1748 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1005 Candelmas Ct - Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in "Villages of Brimhall" next to Liberty HIgh School . Split Wing Style House: carpet, blinds, gas stove, dishwasher, garb disp, dining room, ceiling fans, office, indoor hkups-g&e, master bedroom w/ large walk-in closets, a/c, fenced yard with fruit tree's, covered patio, attached 2 car garage w/opener, sprinklers-f&b, gardener-f&b, *Non Smoking Home* *Tenant to be given copy of HOA Rules & Regulations**Applicants with an approved dog are required to maintain renters insurance and submit proof of coverage for the duration of their residency as well as pay an additional pet deposit**Approximately 1748 Sq Ft** For further information please contact our office "Realty Management Services" located @ 300 H Street, Bakersfield, CA 93304 (661)327-4496

(RLNE5772283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Candelmas Ct have any available units?
1005 Candelmas Ct has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Candelmas Ct have?
Some of 1005 Candelmas Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Candelmas Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Candelmas Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Candelmas Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Candelmas Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Candelmas Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Candelmas Ct does offer parking.
Does 1005 Candelmas Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Candelmas Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Candelmas Ct have a pool?
No, 1005 Candelmas Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Candelmas Ct have accessible units?
No, 1005 Candelmas Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Candelmas Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Candelmas Ct has units with dishwashers.
