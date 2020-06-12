Apartment List
/
CA
/
auburn
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

9 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Auburn, CA

1 of 60

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1366 Vintage Way
1366 Vintage Way, Auburn, CA
Incredible Custom Home in Vintage Oaks - Exquisite four bedroom, four bath custom home.

1 of 45

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodland Estates
1 Unit Available
11091 Montana Drive
11091 Montana Drive, Auburn, CA
Beautiful Upscale Home - Beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood that shows pride of ownership. Neighboring schools include Skyridge Elementary and Placer High. There is easy access to I-80 and Hwy 49.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
240 Silver Bend Way - -
240 Silver Bend Way, North Auburn, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1380 sqft
Brand New Duplexes with stunning upgrades and Solar located in Auburn! Ready to call home in Early June! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex home is nestled at the end of a quiet street and features almost 1,400sf of open living space with serene
Results within 5 miles of Auburn

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11355 Spur Lane
11355 Spur Lane, North Auburn, CA
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5556133)
Results within 10 miles of Auburn

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3702 Independence Place
3702 Independence Place, Rocklin, CA
- Property is available for move in two weeks after application approval. (RLNE5785938)

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4233 Silver Lupine Lane
4233 Silver Lupine Lane, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2300 sqft
Beautiful New One Story 3 Bedroom in Del Oro School Zone - Gorgeous new home in Rocklin near shopping, freeway access and great school district. This is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single story home in desirable Rocklin.

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.

