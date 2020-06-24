18500 Arline - 18500 Arline

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/478855a019 ----
This SPACIOUS 1300 sq. ft. townhome has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and has everything you\'re looking for! This large unit enjoys new rich wood laminate flooring and paint, central A/C & heat, its own washer and dryer hookups, and an attached private 2 car garage! The modern kitchen and dining area feature brand new stainless steel appliances (such as oven range & dishwasher), new quartz countertops with ample cabinet space. And to top it off, the home\'s 2 1/2 baths all boast completely new vanities, flooring, and bathtubs & showers featuring beautiful carrara porcelain tiling! The living room and bedrooms are all oversized, and the master bedroom includes its own walk-in closet! This townhome will not last long and is move-in ready now!
Pet Policy: No Pet Property
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Townhome
Year Built: 2001
Utilities Included: Trash, Gardener, Garbage Disposal
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Garage / Parking: Attached Two-Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate
Yard: Community
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
