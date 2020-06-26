All apartments in Artesia
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:38 AM

18407 Grayland Avenue

18407 Grayland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18407 Grayland Avenue, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bed room 1 Bath home . New interior paint , newer remodeled kitchen.
ABC school district. walking distance to school, market, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18407 Grayland Avenue have any available units?
18407 Grayland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
Is 18407 Grayland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18407 Grayland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18407 Grayland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18407 Grayland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 18407 Grayland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18407 Grayland Avenue offers parking.
Does 18407 Grayland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18407 Grayland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18407 Grayland Avenue have a pool?
No, 18407 Grayland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18407 Grayland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18407 Grayland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18407 Grayland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18407 Grayland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18407 Grayland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18407 Grayland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
