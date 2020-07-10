/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:33 PM
41 Apartments for rent in American Canyon, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Results within 1 mile of American Canyon
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Vallejo
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.
Results within 5 miles of American Canyon
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
729 Daniels Ave
729 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
4 Bedroom Condo for Rent - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo near Federal Terrace Elementary School. There is a Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room. Laundry area with washer and dryer (stack able) unit and central heating. Private back yard area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
476 Banning Way
476 Banning Way, Solano County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
816 sqft
Quiet Country living in the City - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath in this beautifully updated farmhouse featuring a spacious wrap around covered porch and lavish backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Vincent's Hill
804 Butte Street
804 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area, and a private patio. Onsite laundry and security system.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
10 Peninsula Court
10 Peninsula Court, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2077 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private community with stunning views.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Vincent's Hill
810 Butte Street
810 Butte Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
This gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring throughout, spacious bathroom and dual pane windows.Onsite laundry and security system included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
804 Daniels Ave
804 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1702 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
Results within 10 miles of American Canyon
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
9 Units Available
Glen Cove
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
56 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,310
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1136 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
31 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 315898 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated duplex with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage. All new SS appliance. AC and Heating system. Washer/dryer in unit.
Similar Pages
American Canyon 1 BedroomsAmerican Canyon 2 BedroomsAmerican Canyon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAmerican Canyon 3 BedroomsAmerican Canyon Apartments with Balcony
American Canyon Apartments with GarageAmerican Canyon Apartments with GymAmerican Canyon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAmerican Canyon Apartments with ParkingAmerican Canyon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAPinole, CASan Pablo, CA