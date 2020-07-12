Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in American Canyon, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some American Canyon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24 Daniel Drive
24 Daniel Drive, American Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2037 sqft
Beautiful Newer American Canyon Home - Spacious American Canyon Home in Gated Community! Expansive 2,000+ square foot three bedroom home with additional loft and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of American Canyon

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Vallejo
239 Redwing St.
239 Redwing Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1104 sqft
Updated & Cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Vallejo! Available Now! - Updated home located in Vallejo with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage, RV Parking with spacious rear yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Vallejo
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2
415 Baylor Drive, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
880 sqft
415 Baylor Dr. Apt #2 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! - Great 2 bed, 1.5 bath Condo in Vallejo - COMING SOON !!! ****MORE PICTURES COMING SOON**** -2 story unit with patio area.
Results within 5 miles of American Canyon
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
39 Werden St
39 Werden Street, Vallejo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
988 sqft
39 Werden St Available 07/27/20 Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Vallejo - This Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Features: 1. Fresh Interior Paint 2. Brand New Carpet throughout 4. In-Unit Laundry Machines 5.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
729 Daniels Ave
729 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
4 Bedroom Condo for Rent - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo near Federal Terrace Elementary School. There is a Living Room, Family Room and Dining Room. Laundry area with washer and dryer (stack able) unit and central heating. Private back yard area.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
476 Banning Way
476 Banning Way, Solano County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
816 sqft
Quiet Country living in the City - 2 Bedroom, 2 bath in this beautifully updated farmhouse featuring a spacious wrap around covered porch and lavish backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1015 Shasta St.
1015 Shasta Street, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1060 sqft
Stunning & Completely Remodeled! - Everything is NEW! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Front Yard, Spacious Back Yard. Easy Access to Freeway. This home has been completely and beautifully remodeled. Central Heat & Air, Dual Pane Windows.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
10 Peninsula Court
10 Peninsula Court, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2077 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private community with stunning views.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1333 North Camino Alto
1333 North Camino Alto, Vallejo, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON NO PETS PLEASE! NEW! NEW! NEW! LOCATED AT TUOLOMNE AND CAMINO ALTO, ACROSS THE STREET FROM SUTTER HOSPITAL! GATED COMMUNITY, ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING, COMMUNITY POOL & PLAYGROUND AND ON-SITE LAUNDRY! WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Vallejo Heights
804 Daniels Ave
804 Daniels Avenue, Vallejo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1702 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Vallejo. Amenities included: dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $2,675/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
Results within 10 miles of American Canyon
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,310
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1133 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,520
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in American Canyon, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some American Canyon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

