3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Alta Sierra, CA
Alta Sierra Estates
15730 Thiel Way
15730 Thiel Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2251 sqft
Great Single Level Home in Alta Sierra - Very nice 3 bedroom home on large level lot, with a fully fenced large yard. House has both living room and dining room. Living room has wood burning stove and a door that leads out to the back yard.
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Alta Sierra
12576 Rattlesnake Rd
12576 Rattlesnake Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1988 sqft
12576 Rattlesnake Rd Available 08/01/20 Well Maintained Family Home - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to 174. Home was custom built and has beautiful wood paneling in several rooms.
23171 Lone Pine Dr.
23171 Lone Pine Drive, Lake of the Pines, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Adorable home in Lake of the Pines - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Lake of the Pines located on Lonepine (duplex). Fairly private back yard with patio area, laminate floors through out house and 1 bedroom, other two bedrooms carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Alta Sierra
269 Canyon Creek Circle
269 Canyon Creek Circle, Colfax, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1911 sqft
Affordable luxury, Beautiful, clean and well maintained. Enter this beautiful, immaculate home through a charming front courtyard. Inside you'll find plush carpet throughout and beautiful cathedral ceilings.
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.
11051 Ringtail Road
11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room.
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.
13362 Red Dog Rd
13362 Red Dog Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
Nevada City Home - Just minutes to downtown Nevada City. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated. The kitchen has new appliances, great cabinet space, and an eat-in area.
