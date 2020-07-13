/
pet friendly apartments
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA
2 Units Available
Elán Meadowwoods Apartment Homes
1539 Tavern Rd, Alpine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
892 sqft
This community is just minutes from the Pacific Ocean and near state parks. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, pool, and recreational areas. Pet-friendly. Homes feature updated kitchens and large closets.
1 Unit Available
Elán Summit Apartment Homes
2660 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
850 sqft
Located just 20 minutes off Cuyamaca State Park. This newly remodeled community features updated appliances, private patios and private yards in some suites. On-site fitness center, pool and spa, and playground.
1 Unit Available
Palo Verde
1313 Sunhaven Road
1313 Sunhaven Road, Alpine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1565 sqft
1313 Sunhaven Road Available 08/01/20 Wonderfully Updated Home in Alpine Community! - This fully updated home boasts style with hard surface flooring throughout, navy cabinetry and stainless appliances! 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Alpine
1 Unit Available
1342 Viejas View Ln
1342 Viejas View Lane, San Diego County, CA
Studio
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Horse Stables, Large Arena, Tack Room & Hey Barn - Property Id: 238518 For rent is a 4 stall barn with tack room, hay shed, breezeway, and a large arena. This is just for horses. There is NO human accommodations included.
Results within 10 miles of Alpine
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
26 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,510
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
8 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,786
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
1 Unit Available
10245 Avenida Real
10245 Avenida Real, Lakeside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
10245 Avenida Real Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Desirable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet residential street in Lakeside.
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
12550 Laurel Street - 201
12550 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside! This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint,
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
745 E. Bradley Ave. #46
745 East Bradley Avenue, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
806 sqft
3 BD 1 Full Bath Remodeled Upstairs Condo - Features: 3 bedrooms 1 full bath Assigned covered carport with storage near the unit Lots of guest parking Central A/C and heat Wood grain flooring throughout (no carpet) Ceiling fan Upstairs unit, nobody
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
1 Unit Available
San Diego Country Estates
23620 Barrego Way
23620 Barrego Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1908 sqft
23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard.
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East Unit 606
12191 Cuyamaca College Drive East, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo Pet Friendly! - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo walking distance to Cuyamaca College.
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
1771 Jamacha Road #B
1771 Jamacha Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
725 sqft
Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.
