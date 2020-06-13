Apartment List
18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alpine, CA

Finding an apartment in Alpine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alpine Heights
1 Unit Available
1237 Alpine Blvd
1237 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1466 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 bath Alpine Country Home! - Awesome Alpine Living! Spacious home with fireplace in living room. Brand new flooring installed and great 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Family/ Dinning and kitchen open floor.
Results within 10 miles of Alpine
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Rancho San Diego
28 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bostonia
1 Unit Available
745 E Bradley #12
745 E Bradley Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
550 sqft
Great value in gated community! - This open and inviting upstairs condo has fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank in living areas, and recently refinished kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
855 E. Lexington Ave # 6
855 E Lexington Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
760 sqft
Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath for rent! - Appealing open floor plan with 2 bed/1.5 bath. The best part about this condo is that, it is a bottom corner unit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
16244 Wikiup Rd.
16244 Wikiup Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2696 sqft
16244 Wikiup Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates - Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
11920 Avenida Marcella
11920 Avenida Marcella, Rancho San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1440 sqft
Available for move in July 6th. Please view virtual walkthrough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rg9upj_eN3A Wonderful, spacious home in great community. Located near schools and shopping. Quick access to freeways.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
1045 Peach Ave.
1045 Peach Avenue, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet and secure complex just north of the 8 freeway, this updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo is available NOW! The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher) and tile floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12016 Winter Gardens Dr
12016 Winter Gardens Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
792 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house for rent. All appliances plus AC unit. Pets friendly. Available from 5.20.2020. VIDEO TOUR1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VViXWm_1sfI VIDEO TOUR2: https://www.youtube.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
888 Cherrywood Way #25
888 Cherrywood Way, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1024 sqft
Great End Unit Townhouse Condo, Washer & Dryer, Pool, Pets OK - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse condo is a split level, end unit in a quiet community, centrally located to shopping, schools & freeway access.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sky Ranch
1 Unit Available
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
23620 Barrego Way
23620 Barrego Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1908 sqft
23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard.
City Guide for Alpine, CA

Despite its location in Southern California, Alpine was named after the area's resemblance to an early resident's former home in Switzerland, which was presumably replete with Alpine trees.

Just a short drive from San Diego, this mountain-adjacent California neighborhood is technically a census-designated place. Want the luxury of living near an ideal beach-front city? You're raising your hands, we know. Alpine affords a reasonable car ride to the Pacific Ocean (in ideal traffic, you can make the trek to Ocean Beach in about 35 minutes or to La Jolla shore in about 40 minutes), while still maintaining a small town feel. Don't believe us? Despite neighboring a city with more than 1 million residents, you can actually hear crickets here at nightfall. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alpine, CA

Finding an apartment in Alpine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

