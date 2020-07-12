137 Apartments for rent in Albany, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
East Shore
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Dartmouth
1126 Marin Ave
1126 Marin Avenue, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
875 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home to this renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in the heart of Albany. Features: 1. Brand new kitchen with beautiful quartz counters and brand new appliances 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
East Shore
555 Pierce St
555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1082 sqft
Zinat Herovi - Agt: 925-3813660 - Stunning 180 degree panoramic bay view from each room, , Golden Gate Bridge, down town SF. Corner unit on the 9th floor.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
23 Units Available
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,764
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
147 Units Available
West Berkeley
Jones Berkeley
1080 Jones St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,990
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,365
1103 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to Jones Berkley!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
1948 8th Street Unit 1
1948 8th St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8
6401 Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of El Cerrito. Just a few easy minutes away to commute to and from Downtown El Cerrito.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1440 Walnut Street A
1440 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
1038 sqft
1440 Walnut Street A Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous, Massive, 1BR/1BA, Fully Updated, 1000sqft+, A+++ Location, Parking Included - Immaculately remodeled 1038 Sqft ground level Gourmet Ghetto condo nestled in North Berkeley and minutes on foot from the

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
North Berkeley
1911-1913 Berryman St.
1911 Berryman St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
800 sqft
North Berkeley apartment with vintage charm in a quiet off street garden setting. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace and washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent northside location. Off street parking included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Thousand Oaks
643 Santa Rosa Ave
643 Santa Rosa Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
643 Santa Rosa Ave Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous North Berkeley 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath home with stunning views. Located on a quiet street, in an ideal Thousand Oaks neighborhood! Walking distance to Solano Ave.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
25 Stratford Road
25 Stratford Road, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath newly renovated Kensington view home. Located in the lower Kensington hills. Short walk to Colusa Circle shopping area. Restaurants and shopping close by on Solano Ave and Fairmont Ave. Sunday Kensington Farmers Market.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Richmond Annex
5308 Columbia Ave.
5308 Columbia Avenue, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment Located a Few Blocks from El Cerritto Shopping Center - A completely remodeled one-bedroom unit with an attached parking garage. Conveniently situated at the edge of Richmond, easy accesses to I-80 and I-580.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
Shafter
The Logan at 51st
5110 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,985
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,435
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,518
1338 sqft
Built to fit your East Bay lifestyle, The Logan at 51st is a modern luxury residential collection in the heart of Temescal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
West Berkeley
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,250
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
West Berkeley
Avalon Berkeley
651 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,433
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,665
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1103 sqft
Located right off I-580 and adjacent to the Berkeley Marina. Spacious 1-2 bedroom units have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The rooftop lounge provides great views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
8 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,989
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
$
40 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Hanover Broadway
325 27th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,204
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,564
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,674
1125 sqft
Hanover Broadway is located in historic downtown Oakland, California. Here at Hanover Broadway you'll find 254 finely appointed apartment homes perched above the neighborhoods first Target .
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
39 Units Available
Koreatown-Northgate
Hanover Northgate
2450 Valdez Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,263
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,659
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1123 sqft
Live big at Hanover Northgate in Uptown Oakland. Our 225 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are stylishly designed with frameless cabinets, granite countertops, and spacious floor to ceiling glass windows.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
25 Units Available
Downtown Berkeley
Bachenheimer Apartments
2119 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
705 sqft
Situated in Downtown Berkeley and moments from UC Berkeley and Ohlone Park, this community offers residents bike storage, a rooftop lounge and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature sprinkler systems, balconies and a smoke-free environment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Mason at Hive
459 23rd Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,207
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1104 sqft
Luxurious community has bike racks, on-site management and parking garage. Apartments feature washer and dryer, designer cabinets, and 10-foot ceilings. Located in walking distance from coffee shops, bars and restaurants.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Albany, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Albany apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

