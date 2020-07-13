/
pet friendly apartments
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Adelanto, CA
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Baldy Mesa
13539 Merry Oaks St.
13539 Merry Oaks Street, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Victorville. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Fireplace in the living room. 2 car garage. Laundry room inside.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
19081 1st Street
19081 1st St, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
995 sqft
Duplex unit, new kitchen cabinets, fenced yard, evaporative cooler, wall heater, stove, laundry hook-up inside kitchen, dining area, small covered front porch & covered rear patio, new carpet in bedrooms, view of mountains and desert, across from
Results within 5 miles of Adelanto
Verified
Last updated January 9 at 01:23am
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
East Bear Valley
Mountain Vista Apartments
15450 Nisqualli Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
West City
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room
Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
West City
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Adelanto
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
13125 Autumn Leaves Ave
13125 Autumn Leaves Avenue, Spring Valley Lake, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2858 sqft
Spring Valley Lake Home - Custom 4 bd, 3 ba, home in Spring Valley Lake, new custom paint, hardwood floors, beautiful columns define the interior, granite counters throughout the home, spa like bathrooms, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, main
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8423 Daisy Road
8423 Daisy Road, Oak Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2530 sqft
Move in Special 1/2 off first month rent. Yes to Pets with 300 pet deposit. Beautiful view with great RV Parking, Fire Pit, plantation shutters, Quartz counters in kitchen and Master bathroom, Skylights in kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19178 Palo Verde Dr
19178 Palo Verde Drive, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
919 sqft
Senior Living at Jess Ranch 55 Years & Older Only - RENT $1200 SECURITY DEPOSIT $1800 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT $200 TOTAL MOVE IN COST $3000 Upon accepted application, security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only.
