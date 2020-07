Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

BE THE FIRST TENANT IN THIS BRAND NEW DESERT SKY CONDO BUILT IN 2020! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with large living room and kitchen great room with vaulted ceilings. Brand new kitchen appliances, flooring, paint, etc. Small private backyard with covered patio. Large walk in pantry. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Separate dedicated laundry room. Attached 2 car garage with automatic opener. Blinds are being installed throughout. Call today!