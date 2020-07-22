Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:02 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Williamson, AZ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Williamson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
13850 N Wagon Box Pl
13850 Wagon Box Place, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2589 sqft
Application Pending Beautiful custom home in Inscription Canyon with 3.5 acres. Lots of windows and light. 3 bedrooms plus office and 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with opener. Propane heat and central air. All appliances including washer & dryer.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
5687 W Indian Camp Rd
5687 Indian Camp Road, Williamson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
450 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.
Results within 5 miles of Williamson
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1230 Stetson Rd. 11
1230 Stetson Road, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
996 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED 2/1.5 NEAR THE SQUARE AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cute 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in Prescott. New interior paint,updated cabinetry and new appliances in kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1991 Promontory
1991 Promontory, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
2641 sqft
Home in Forest Trails HOA ~ HOLD - 1540 ~ Electric Flat Surface Cook-top ~ Electric Wall Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Central Vacuum~ 4 Car Garage ~ Fenced Kennel Area ~ (12

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
931 Fair St.
931 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1032 sqft
931 Fair St. Available 08/14/20 Home and Office potential! Live and Work in the same place. - Zoning allows for home and business use. There are many creative opportunities to utilize this property.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
PINE MEADOWS ESTATES HOME - COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac in the pines. New washer dryer set in unit.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2197 Constellation Dr.
2197 Constellation Drive, Chino Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 sqft
2197 Constellation Dr. Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom Bright Star Home in Chino Valley! - Beautiful home in Bright Star. This 1,656 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2006, a has lot to offer.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1953 Putnam Pl.
1953 Putnam Place, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1864 sqft
ACCEPTING BACKUP APPLICATIONS ONLY!!! - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with oak and tile flooring in most of the living areas, raised ceilings, skylights, beautiful kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3115 N. Yuma Drive
3115 North Yuma Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3115 N.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3155 Shalom Dr
3155 Shalom Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
2 bedroom + office with built in desk, 2 bath Doublewide Manufactured Home in Willow Lake Villas HOA, 1440 sq ft, Partially Furnished with basic furniture. No dishes, linens, etc.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Application Pending-Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1639 Canada Crescent
1639 Canada Crescent, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
New flooring with this townhome located near Thumb Butte. This 2 story 1.5 bath townhome has 2 large bedrooms and full bath upstairs and living room with half bath down. Garage and enclosed patio/yard. Across from clubhouse and outdoor pool.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
416 Torrey Pine Lane
416 Torrey Pine Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1177 sqft
DARLING SPOTLESS HOME HAS A VERY LARGE KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR & BRIGHT DINING ROOM. VAULTED CEILINGS IN A VERY SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH 2 SECURITY SCREEN DOORS.ENCLOSED COVERED PATIO OFFERS NICE ADDITIONAL OUTSIDE AREA.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1805 Bridge Park Place
1805 Bridge Park Pl, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
4541 sqft
Enjoy a luxurious custom home on 4 wooded acres in town. This rental is the lower level which has its own beautiful entry, kitchen, laundry room, separate patio, and parking.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
622 1/2 Dougherty Street
622 1/2 Dougherty St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$975
778 sqft
Approximately available 8/15/2020. 2BR, 1BA, Evaporative Cooling, Cove Heating, Range/Oven, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Off Street Parking, Fenced Yard, Storage RoomRent shown does not include the required tax of 2.75%.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Park Avenue
331 Park Avenue, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1150 sqft
REMODELED FROM HEAD TO TOE! You will absolutely fall in love with this historic 2 bedroom, one and one-half bath charmer! Plus a private den provides a lounge space or an extra bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
325 E Union 'The Cottage' Street
325 E Union St, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1050 sqft
Walking to the Square from this charming, single level, cosy apartment! Fireplace, cute patio, comfortable living in this 2 bed, 1.5 baths. Fully furnished, full equipped, all utilities included, short to mid length rental.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1889 Kingswood Drive
1889 Kingswood Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1208 sqft
Chalet in the Pines is a fully furnished and appointed treasure. Enjoy a seasonal creek in your front yard, a lovely deck overlooking the creek in a pine forest.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
8 Bar Heart Drive
8 Bar Heart Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1343 sqft
Right on Golf course (17th fairway), very clean home, enclosed AZ room overlooking the course, Laundry room off garage is extra large. $1700.00 Security deposit, 300.00 cleaning fee, $200.00 Admin. fee.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1046 Whipple Street
1046 Whipple Street, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Newly remodelled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Two designated parking spots and private patio. Shared laundry room. WATER, SEWER. TRASH, AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT. Great location! Close to dining, grocery stores, hospital, and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Williamson, AZ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Williamson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Williamson. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Williamson can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

