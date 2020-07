Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A Floorplan to floor you! Beautiful, spacious and open, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the desirable Chaparral Village area on a large corner lot. Block wall around easy care back yard. Master bath has large walk-in closet, dual sinks and garden tub. Great room is huge and can be used for formal dining room and entertainment area. Off the kitchen is a less formal dining area with ample room. Kitchen has all stainless steel upgraded appliances. A home with a halo.