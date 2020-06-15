5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4BR 2BA home with remodeled kitchen (new refrigerator., gas stove and vent hood, counters & cabinets & high breakfast bar). Split bedroom plan, large laundry room. New granite counters & cabinets in bathrooms. Living room, dining area, open kitchen. Tile floors except in bedrooms. Conveniently located close to Community Poor & Spa (which the use is included in the rent). Located close to schools, shopping and easy access to Ft. Huachuca. Trash & sewer included in rent. There's a 1% Rental Tax added on top of the rent.