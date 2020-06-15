All apartments in Sierra Vista
Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:51 PM

5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive

5271 Desert Shadows Dr · (520) 803-7368
Location

5271 Desert Shadows Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 4BR 2BA home with remodeled kitchen (new refrigerator., gas stove and vent hood, counters & cabinets & high breakfast bar). Split bedroom plan, large laundry room. New granite counters & cabinets in bathrooms. Living room, dining area, open kitchen. Tile floors except in bedrooms. Conveniently located close to Community Poor & Spa (which the use is included in the rent). Located close to schools, shopping and easy access to Ft. Huachuca. Trash & sewer included in rent. There's a 1% Rental Tax added on top of the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive have any available units?
5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive have?
Some of 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Vista.
Does 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive offer parking?
No, 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive have a pool?
No, 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5271 DESERT SHADOWS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
