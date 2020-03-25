All apartments in Sierra Vista
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:47 AM

509 Andrea Dora Ave

509 Andrea Doria Ave · (520) 266-2023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

509 Andrea Doria Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 509 Andrea Dora Ave · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator. Tile floors in kitchen, bathrooms, living room, dinning room and hallway. New air conditioning installed for the summers and gas heat with a fire place in the living room for the winters. Hear the song birds sign in the large fenced back yard with a big storage shed in back and a huge storage in front. Gravel front yard and grass in the back yard. Park you car in the shade in the covered 2 carport. covered patio in the front. Don't let time run out Call Wayne 520-266-2023 or E Mail: waynelewispp@yahoo.com to see this wonderful home.

(RLNE5696931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Andrea Dora Ave have any available units?
509 Andrea Dora Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 509 Andrea Dora Ave have?
Some of 509 Andrea Dora Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Andrea Dora Ave currently offering any rent specials?
509 Andrea Dora Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Andrea Dora Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Andrea Dora Ave is pet friendly.
Does 509 Andrea Dora Ave offer parking?
Yes, 509 Andrea Dora Ave does offer parking.
Does 509 Andrea Dora Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Andrea Dora Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Andrea Dora Ave have a pool?
No, 509 Andrea Dora Ave does not have a pool.
Does 509 Andrea Dora Ave have accessible units?
No, 509 Andrea Dora Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Andrea Dora Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Andrea Dora Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Andrea Dora Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 Andrea Dora Ave has units with air conditioning.
