509 Andrea Dora Ave

Amenities

Extra! Extra! Extra! Read all about it! - Newsworthy value in the 3 bedroom all with ceiling fans, 2 full bathrooms, kitchen has gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and large refrigerator. Tile floors in kitchen, bathrooms, living room, dinning room and hallway. New air conditioning installed for the summers and gas heat with a fire place in the living room for the winters. Hear the song birds sign in the large fenced back yard with a big storage shed in back and a huge storage in front. Gravel front yard and grass in the back yard. Park you car in the shade in the covered 2 carport. covered patio in the front. Don't let time run out Call Wayne 520-266-2023 or E Mail: waynelewispp@yahoo.com to see this wonderful home.



