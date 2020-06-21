All apartments in Sierra Vista
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C

4409 Plaza Vis · (520) 458-4388
Location

4409 Plaza Vis, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C · Avail. Jul 15

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C Available 07/15/20 Cozy Condo! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Washer & Dryer and Jacuzzi included! - Available July 15th....... Cozy Condo! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath downstairs unit, Central A/C, Washer & Dryer included, Large Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen features Refrigerator w/ Ice-Maker, and Gas Stove. The condo also has a private patio with Jacuzzi! Centrally located with a Community Swimming Pool. Only minutes to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and restaurants.

Call (520)458-4388 to make an appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer & Trash. * Rent does not include 1% city rent tax.

Directions: from the main gate of Fort Huachuca go East on Fry Blvd, South on Hwy 92 and turn Left on Foothills and turn first Right on Aveinda Granada and Left on Plaza Vista to first building on Left.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1866911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C have any available units?
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C have?
Some of 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C offer parking?
No, 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C has a pool.
Does 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C has units with air conditioning.
