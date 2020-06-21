Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly pool

4409 Plaza Vista, Unit C Available 07/15/20 Cozy Condo! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Washer & Dryer and Jacuzzi included! - Available July 15th....... Cozy Condo! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath downstairs unit, Central A/C, Washer & Dryer included, Large Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen features Refrigerator w/ Ice-Maker, and Gas Stove. The condo also has a private patio with Jacuzzi! Centrally located with a Community Swimming Pool. Only minutes to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and restaurants.



Call (520)458-4388 to make an appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer & Trash. * Rent does not include 1% city rent tax.



Directions: from the main gate of Fort Huachuca go East on Fry Blvd, South on Hwy 92 and turn Left on Foothills and turn first Right on Aveinda Granada and Left on Plaza Vista to first building on Left.



No Cats Allowed



