Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2106 Via Cerrito

2106 Via Cerrito · (520) 458-4388
Location

2106 Via Cerrito, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2106 Via Cerrito · Avail. Sep 1

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
2106 Via Cerrito Available 09/01/20 Contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, A/C, Fenced Yard - Available September 1st.... Wonderful Contemporary home with 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Central A/C, Great Room w/Gas Fireplace, Dining Area w/Window Seat, Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Large Master Bedroom w/Two Closets, Master Bath w/Dual Sinks & Jacuzzi Tub, Washer & Dryer hook-Ups, Large Fenced Yard with Covered Patio & Dog Run, home in a quiet neighborhood in one of Sierra Vista's best neighborhoods. Only minutes to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and restaurants.

Call (520)458-4388 to make an appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer. * Rent does not include 1% city rent tax or $15.00 trash bill.

Directions: from the main gate go East on Buffalo Soldier and left on Hwy 92 and turn East Snyder Blvd, Right on Via Cerritos to a home on Right.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3982401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Via Cerrito have any available units?
2106 Via Cerrito has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2106 Via Cerrito have?
Some of 2106 Via Cerrito's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Via Cerrito currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Via Cerrito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Via Cerrito pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Via Cerrito is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Via Cerrito offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Via Cerrito offers parking.
Does 2106 Via Cerrito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Via Cerrito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Via Cerrito have a pool?
No, 2106 Via Cerrito does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Via Cerrito have accessible units?
No, 2106 Via Cerrito does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Via Cerrito have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Via Cerrito does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Via Cerrito have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2106 Via Cerrito has units with air conditioning.
