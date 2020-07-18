Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking garage

2106 Via Cerrito Available 09/01/20 Contemporary home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, A/C, Fenced Yard - Available September 1st.... Wonderful Contemporary home with 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Central A/C, Great Room w/Gas Fireplace, Dining Area w/Window Seat, Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Large Master Bedroom w/Two Closets, Master Bath w/Dual Sinks & Jacuzzi Tub, Washer & Dryer hook-Ups, Large Fenced Yard with Covered Patio & Dog Run, home in a quiet neighborhood in one of Sierra Vista's best neighborhoods. Only minutes to Fort Huachuca, shopping, and restaurants.



Call (520)458-4388 to make an appointment to view. One Year Lease is Required. Tenant pays all utilities except Sewer. * Rent does not include 1% city rent tax or $15.00 trash bill.



Directions: from the main gate go East on Buffalo Soldier and left on Hwy 92 and turn East Snyder Blvd, Right on Via Cerritos to a home on Right.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3982401)