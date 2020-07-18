All apartments in Sierra Vista Southeast
Find more places like 3463 Choctaw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ
/
3463 Choctaw
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3463 Choctaw

3463 E Choctaw Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sierra Vista Southeast
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3463 E Choctaw Dr, Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ 85650

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom house with a den/office - Beautiful house with four bedrooms + office/den. Large master bedroom w/crown molding, door to patio & updated bath. Very huge laundry room w/plenty of room for hobbies & built in ironing board. Granite counters in kitchen with newer appliances, with saltillo tile, eat-in kitchen & separate dining room. Very nice open living room with fireplace and custom paint throughout. NO CARPETS. Covered patio with fenced backyard and large storage shed. You'll enjoy the front courtyard with magnificent mountain views.

Call SMS Property Management Today at (520) 433-9245 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.svrentalhomes.com to apply online.

(RLNE5211162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3463 Choctaw have any available units?
3463 Choctaw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Vista Southeast, AZ.
What amenities does 3463 Choctaw have?
Some of 3463 Choctaw's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3463 Choctaw currently offering any rent specials?
3463 Choctaw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3463 Choctaw pet-friendly?
Yes, 3463 Choctaw is pet friendly.
Does 3463 Choctaw offer parking?
Yes, 3463 Choctaw offers parking.
Does 3463 Choctaw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3463 Choctaw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3463 Choctaw have a pool?
No, 3463 Choctaw does not have a pool.
Does 3463 Choctaw have accessible units?
No, 3463 Choctaw does not have accessible units.
Does 3463 Choctaw have units with dishwashers?
No, 3463 Choctaw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3463 Choctaw have units with air conditioning?
No, 3463 Choctaw does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sierra Vista Southeast Apartments with BalconiesSierra Vista Southeast Apartments with Garages
Sierra Vista Southeast Apartments with ParkingSierra Vista Southeast Dog Friendly Apartments
Sierra Vista Southeast Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZSierra Vista, AZ
Vail, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ
Sahuarita, AZGreen Valley, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College