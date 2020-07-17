Amenities

305 Indian Cliffs, Sedona, AZ 86336 - This 3BR & 2BA home is located in popular Indian Cliffs subdivision of Sedona. It has great Cathedral Rock views, a private backyard and living area with water feature. The spacious kitchen, is fully appointed and includes a breakfast bar. Family and Great Rooms make this an ideal home for somebody who enjoys entertaining. The front courtyard provides a space to take in the view of Cathedral Rock as well as being a great star gazing area. $1,996/mo. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner will consider a small dog only. No RVs, boats or Sprinter Van type vehicles allowed in this HOA.



(RLNE5874906)