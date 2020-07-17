All apartments in Sedona
Find more places like 305 Indian Cliffs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sedona, AZ
/
305 Indian Cliffs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

305 Indian Cliffs

305 Indian Cliffs Road · (928) 282-6969
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sedona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

305 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona, AZ 86336

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 Indian Cliffs · Avail. now

$1,996

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
305 Indian Cliffs, Sedona, AZ 86336 - This 3BR & 2BA home is located in popular Indian Cliffs subdivision of Sedona. It has great Cathedral Rock views, a private backyard and living area with water feature. The spacious kitchen, is fully appointed and includes a breakfast bar. Family and Great Rooms make this an ideal home for somebody who enjoys entertaining. The front courtyard provides a space to take in the view of Cathedral Rock as well as being a great star gazing area. $1,996/mo. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner will consider a small dog only. No RVs, boats or Sprinter Van type vehicles allowed in this HOA.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5874906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Indian Cliffs have any available units?
305 Indian Cliffs has a unit available for $1,996 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Indian Cliffs have?
Some of 305 Indian Cliffs's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Indian Cliffs currently offering any rent specials?
305 Indian Cliffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Indian Cliffs pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Indian Cliffs is pet friendly.
Does 305 Indian Cliffs offer parking?
No, 305 Indian Cliffs does not offer parking.
Does 305 Indian Cliffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Indian Cliffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Indian Cliffs have a pool?
No, 305 Indian Cliffs does not have a pool.
Does 305 Indian Cliffs have accessible units?
No, 305 Indian Cliffs does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Indian Cliffs have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Indian Cliffs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Indian Cliffs have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Indian Cliffs does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 305 Indian Cliffs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Piñon Lofts
10 Pinon Drive
Sedona, AZ 86336

Similar Pages

Sedona 2 BedroomsSedona 3 Bedrooms
Sedona Apartments with ParkingSedona Dog Friendly Apartments
Sedona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Flagstaff, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Village of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ
Kachina Village, AZPayson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona UniversityYavapai College
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity