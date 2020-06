1409 Vista Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

TOWNHOME - VISTA MONTANTA - 6 MO LEASE - THIS CHARMING SINGLE LEVEL HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED AND FEATURES A ROOF TOP DECK AND COMMUNITY POOL. GREAT WEST SEDONA LOCATION - CLOSE TO WHOLE FOODS AND OTHER CONVENIENCES.

LIVING ROOM WITH BAY WINDOWS, CATHEDRAL CEILING AND GAS FIREPLACE.

FULLY OUTFITTED KITCHEN WITH GAS STOVE AND BREAKFAST AREA.

DINING AREA WITH ACCESS TO PRIVATE PATIO.

MASTER WITH KING BED, PRIVATE PATIO, WALK-IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH WITH TUB SHOWER COMBINATION. SECOND BEDROOM WITH TWIN TRUNDLE BED FOR YOUR GUESTS. SECOND BATH WITH SHOWER.

THERE IS ALSO WASHER & DRYER AND TWO CAR GARAGE. WATER AND TRASH IS INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC, GAS AND OPTIONAL INTERNET/TV. 6 MONTH LEASE ONLY. SORRY, NO PETS. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE AN AGENT SHOWING.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823405)