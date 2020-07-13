/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM
10 Apartments for rent in Sahuarita, AZ with pool
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
667 W. Calle La Bolita
667 Calle La Bolita, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3803 sqft
667 W. Calle La Bolita Available 08/11/20 This Rancho Sahuarita Home has it ALL!! - Call today to view the inside of this humongous 4bd/2ba loaded with A/C, gas stove, dishwasher, plus washer dryer hook ups.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
14357 S. Camino Vallado
14357 South Camino Vallado, Sahuarita, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1604 sqft
14357 S. Camino Vallado Available 05/23/20 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1600 Sq. Ft. - Sahuarita Home - This is a 3 Bedrrom, 2.5 Bath, 1600 Sq. Ft. 2 Story Home with a 2 Car Garage. Good size bedrooms and large master with masterbath.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
91 West Calle Priscal
91 West Calle Priscal, Sahuarita, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1594 sqft
Newly professionally remodeled, wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the desirable community of Rancho Sahuarita.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Sahuarita
14446 S Via Del Moro
14446 South via Del Moro, Sahuarita, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3669 sqft
Space for everyone! Come see this expansive home on a larger lot with no rear neighbors. The home boasts 5 nice sized bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms upstairs and an additional 1/2 bath downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Sahuarita
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Valle Verde
1568 North Pso La Tinaja
1568 N Paseo La Tinaja, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1071 sqft
Affordable All ages Town home in Sahuarita! Get it while its still available.
Results within 5 miles of Sahuarita
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Green Valley Desert Hills
1167 W Calle Alhambra
1167 West Calle Alhambra, Green Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1445 sqft
You'll love the luxurious living in this 2bed/2bath town home with Arizona room located in the exclusive Green Valley Recreation service area. Updated kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Sahuarita
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Tierra Ridge
3350 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
724 sqft
Welcome home to Tierra Ridge in Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, our community is an oasis in the desert that offers you every comfort and convenience with our centralized location.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Barrio Nopal
Casa Bella
175 W Valencia Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
834 sqft
A pet-friendly community featuring two pools, a canopied playground, a business center and a full gym. Updated apartments feature lots of storage, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6962 E Cactus Patch Way
6962 East Cactus Patch Way, Pima County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
6962 E Cactus Patch Way Available 08/10/20 Country Cozy and Close to the City - Enjoy this Manufactored Home, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, family room. Two storage sheds and a VERY large workshop / garage. This home is country perfect with pens for animals.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
223 West Mossman Street
223 West Mossman Road, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1222 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.