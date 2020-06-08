All apartments in Sahuarita
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:36 AM

613 West Calle Marojo

613 West Calle Marojo · (520) 505-5664
Location

613 West Calle Marojo, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
You wont want to miss living in luxury with this 3 BD/2BA Rancho Sahuarita beauty. Formal living room and dining room. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with breakfast island and table nook. Family room that leads to backyard. Master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! Generous sized bedrooms, one has dual closets! Back yard has covered patio with extended patio area along with grass. No rear neighbors! Ceiling fans throughout. And, of course enjoy all the amenities Rancho Sahuarita has to offer with 9 parks, Lakes, 3 pools, 17 miles of walking & bike trails, 1 Bark Park, Basketball and Tennis Courts, Mini Golf, and rec center with gym and exercise classes and 100s of free events every year. This gem wont last long! Hurry and call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 West Calle Marojo have any available units?
613 West Calle Marojo has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 613 West Calle Marojo have?
Some of 613 West Calle Marojo's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 West Calle Marojo currently offering any rent specials?
613 West Calle Marojo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 West Calle Marojo pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 West Calle Marojo is pet friendly.
Does 613 West Calle Marojo offer parking?
No, 613 West Calle Marojo does not offer parking.
Does 613 West Calle Marojo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 West Calle Marojo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 West Calle Marojo have a pool?
Yes, 613 West Calle Marojo has a pool.
Does 613 West Calle Marojo have accessible units?
No, 613 West Calle Marojo does not have accessible units.
Does 613 West Calle Marojo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 West Calle Marojo has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 West Calle Marojo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 613 West Calle Marojo has units with air conditioning.
