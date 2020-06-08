613 West Calle Marojo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym pool tennis court

You wont want to miss living in luxury with this 3 BD/2BA Rancho Sahuarita beauty. Formal living room and dining room. Spacious eat-in Kitchen with breakfast island and table nook. Family room that leads to backyard. Master bath has dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet! Generous sized bedrooms, one has dual closets! Back yard has covered patio with extended patio area along with grass. No rear neighbors! Ceiling fans throughout. And, of course enjoy all the amenities Rancho Sahuarita has to offer with 9 parks, Lakes, 3 pools, 17 miles of walking & bike trails, 1 Bark Park, Basketball and Tennis Courts, Mini Golf, and rec center with gym and exercise classes and 100s of free events every year. This gem wont last long! Hurry and call/text 520-505-5664 or email leasing@rpmrincon.com.