15325 S Camino Laguna Clara

This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse. Tile entry opens to great room complete with fireplace & entertainment center cubbies built right in. Kitchen range is electric with a glass top. Microwave is built-in.



Through the great room & out the slider is a covered patio facing eastward. Think morning coffee with the sun rising over your back wall. No rear neighbor, linear park & Rancho Sahuarita Blvd behind, & open area followed by pecan grove beyond the street all offer plenty of privacy. Back inside, master suite has separate tub & shower, dual basins, & walk-in closet with built-in shelves.



Two more bedrooms, laundry room, and two car garage finish off this great home.



Tenants have access to all resident-only amenities of Rancho Sahuarita including full gym & water park.



NO SMOKING of any kind on property.

3+2 1676 SF