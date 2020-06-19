All apartments in Sahuarita
Find more places like 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sahuarita, AZ
/
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

15325 S Camino Laguna Clara

15325 South Camino Laguna Clara · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sahuarita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

15325 South Camino Laguna Clara, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
Rancho Sahuarita

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
offered by Southwestern Realty:

This single story home for rent in Rancho Sahuarita is in a gated community adjacent to Sahuarita Lake park opposite the clubhouse. Tile entry opens to great room complete with fireplace & entertainment center cubbies built right in. Kitchen range is electric with a glass top. Microwave is built-in.

Through the great room & out the slider is a covered patio facing eastward. Think morning coffee with the sun rising over your back wall. No rear neighbor, linear park & Rancho Sahuarita Blvd behind, & open area followed by pecan grove beyond the street all offer plenty of privacy. Back inside, master suite has separate tub & shower, dual basins, & walk-in closet with built-in shelves.

Two more bedrooms, laundry room, and two car garage finish off this great home.

Tenants have access to all resident-only amenities of Rancho Sahuarita including full gym & water park.

NO SMOKING of any kind on property.
3+2 1676 SF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara have any available units?
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sahuarita, AZ.
What amenities does 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara have?
Some of 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara currently offering any rent specials?
15325 S Camino Laguna Clara isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara pet-friendly?
No, 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sahuarita.
Does 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara offer parking?
Yes, 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara does offer parking.
Does 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara have a pool?
No, 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara does not have a pool.
Does 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara have accessible units?
No, 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara does not have accessible units.
Does 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara has units with dishwashers.
Does 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15325 S Camino Laguna Clara has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sahuarita 3 BedroomsSahuarita Apartments with Garage
Sahuarita Apartments with ParkingSahuarita Dog Friendly Apartments
Sahuarita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College