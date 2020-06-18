All apartments in Sahuarita
Find more places like 14553 S Camino Larga Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sahuarita, AZ
/
14553 S Camino Larga Vista
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

14553 S Camino Larga Vista

14553 South Camino Larga Vista · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sahuarita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14553 South Camino Larga Vista, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
Rancho Sahuarita

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
>>Charming 3BD 2BA Rancho Sahuarita Home - 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the popular community of Rancho Sahuarita and approx 1251 sq ft. The kitchen includes a beautiful backsplash, fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and disposal. This charmer has a 2 car garage, dinning area, block walled yard, covered patio and turf in the backyard. A short walk from a neighborhood park, and the community also has pools, gyms, playgrounds and so much more! Call now to set up a showing.

Prestige Property Management, Inc
3205 E. Grant Rd. Tucson, AZ 85716
(520)881-0930 www.prestigepropertymgmt.com

Directions: Fr I-19, E on Pima Mine, S on Rancho Sahuarita, W Camino Rancho Tierra, N on Camino Larga Vista

(RLNE5834196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14553 S Camino Larga Vista have any available units?
14553 S Camino Larga Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sahuarita, AZ.
What amenities does 14553 S Camino Larga Vista have?
Some of 14553 S Camino Larga Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14553 S Camino Larga Vista currently offering any rent specials?
14553 S Camino Larga Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14553 S Camino Larga Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 14553 S Camino Larga Vista is pet friendly.
Does 14553 S Camino Larga Vista offer parking?
Yes, 14553 S Camino Larga Vista does offer parking.
Does 14553 S Camino Larga Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14553 S Camino Larga Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14553 S Camino Larga Vista have a pool?
Yes, 14553 S Camino Larga Vista has a pool.
Does 14553 S Camino Larga Vista have accessible units?
No, 14553 S Camino Larga Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 14553 S Camino Larga Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14553 S Camino Larga Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 14553 S Camino Larga Vista have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14553 S Camino Larga Vista has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sahuarita 3 BedroomsSahuarita Apartments with Garage
Sahuarita Apartments with ParkingSahuarita Dog Friendly Apartments
Sahuarita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College