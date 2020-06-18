14553 S Camino Larga Vista

Amenities
>>Charming 3BD 2BA Rancho Sahuarita Home - 3bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the popular community of Rancho Sahuarita and approx 1251 sq ft. The kitchen includes a beautiful backsplash, fridge, stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and disposal. This charmer has a 2 car garage, dinning area, block walled yard, covered patio and turf in the backyard. A short walk from a neighborhood park, and the community also has pools, gyms, playgrounds and so much more! Call now to set up a showing.
Directions: Fr I-19, E on Pima Mine, S on Rancho Sahuarita, W Camino Rancho Tierra, N on Camino Larga Vista
