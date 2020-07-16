61667 E Shortcut Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

UNFURNISHED. INCLUDES UTILITIES! STUNNING! NEWLY REMODELED Expanded Laredo Home with Extensive Landscaping and Outdoor Patio areas. (Artificial Turf= Beautiful GREEN and Low maintenance!) Very Large Home Site with lots of Privacy, Trees, and Views. FULL SOLAR ELECTRIC HOME. ALL UTILITIES AND High-speed Internet INCLUDED! No Carpet- Just Beautiful Ceramic Tile throughout, Granite Countertops, Stainless appliances, Full Laundry, Extended 2.5 car garage, LED LIGHTING everywhere, Freshly Painted, and better than new! FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS UP TO ONE YEAR. Pets with Owner Approval. Come enjoy this spacious, delightful property while you search, build, or just want to enjoy the SaddleBrooke Lifestyle! CALL TODAY!