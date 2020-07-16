All apartments in Saddlebrooke
Find more places like 61667 E Shortcut Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saddlebrooke, AZ
/
61667 E Shortcut Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

61667 E Shortcut Avenue

61667 Shortcut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saddlebrooke
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

61667 Shortcut Avenue, Saddlebrooke, AZ 85739

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
UNFURNISHED. INCLUDES UTILITIES! STUNNING! NEWLY REMODELED Expanded Laredo Home with Extensive Landscaping and Outdoor Patio areas. (Artificial Turf= Beautiful GREEN and Low maintenance!) Very Large Home Site with lots of Privacy, Trees, and Views. FULL SOLAR ELECTRIC HOME. ALL UTILITIES AND High-speed Internet INCLUDED! No Carpet- Just Beautiful Ceramic Tile throughout, Granite Countertops, Stainless appliances, Full Laundry, Extended 2.5 car garage, LED LIGHTING everywhere, Freshly Painted, and better than new! FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS UP TO ONE YEAR. Pets with Owner Approval. Come enjoy this spacious, delightful property while you search, build, or just want to enjoy the SaddleBrooke Lifestyle! CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61667 E Shortcut Avenue have any available units?
61667 E Shortcut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saddlebrooke, AZ.
What amenities does 61667 E Shortcut Avenue have?
Some of 61667 E Shortcut Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61667 E Shortcut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
61667 E Shortcut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61667 E Shortcut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 61667 E Shortcut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 61667 E Shortcut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 61667 E Shortcut Avenue offers parking.
Does 61667 E Shortcut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61667 E Shortcut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61667 E Shortcut Avenue have a pool?
No, 61667 E Shortcut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 61667 E Shortcut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 61667 E Shortcut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 61667 E Shortcut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61667 E Shortcut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 61667 E Shortcut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 61667 E Shortcut Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Saddlebrooke 2 BedroomsSaddlebrooke 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Saddlebrooke Apartments with BalconiesSaddlebrooke Furnished Apartments
Saddlebrooke Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZCoolidge, AZVail, AZRed Rock, AZ
Corona de Tucson, AZFlowing Wells, AZSahuarita, AZGreen Valley, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College