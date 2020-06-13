All apartments in Red Rock
21456 East Homestead Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:41 AM

21456 East Homestead Drive

21456 Homestead Drive · (520) 900-1746
Location

21456 Homestead Drive, Red Rock, AZ 85145

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
volleyball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
volleyball court
BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Contemporary 3Bdr/3Bth with Loft and custom designer paint. Professionally landscaped backyard on watering system. Sunset views! Carpet and Ceramic Tile throughout. Open Kitchen floor plan with Island and Living room room for entertaining. Nearby community park, includes swimming pools, water slides, soccer fields, sport courts, skate park, volleyball and more! Washer/Dryer and Window Coverings. Enjoy nearby community park, loaded with amenities, including swimming pools, water slides, soccer fields, sport courts, and more! Easy access to I-10. Available now.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21456 East Homestead Drive have any available units?
21456 East Homestead Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21456 East Homestead Drive have?
Some of 21456 East Homestead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21456 East Homestead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21456 East Homestead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21456 East Homestead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 21456 East Homestead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 21456 East Homestead Drive offer parking?
No, 21456 East Homestead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21456 East Homestead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21456 East Homestead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21456 East Homestead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21456 East Homestead Drive has a pool.
Does 21456 East Homestead Drive have accessible units?
No, 21456 East Homestead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21456 East Homestead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21456 East Homestead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21456 East Homestead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21456 East Homestead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
