21456 East Homestead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool volleyball court

BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Contemporary 3Bdr/3Bth with Loft and custom designer paint. Professionally landscaped backyard on watering system. Sunset views! Carpet and Ceramic Tile throughout. Open Kitchen floor plan with Island and Living room room for entertaining. Nearby community park, includes swimming pools, water slides, soccer fields, sport courts, skate park, volleyball and more! Washer/Dryer and Window Coverings. Enjoy nearby community park, loaded with amenities, including swimming pools, water slides, soccer fields, sport courts, and more! Easy access to I-10. Available now.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.