Amenities

all utils included parking air conditioning elevator microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Move In Today: Fully Furnished Studio Suites! Call to find out more about earning free stays!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.05 ***



Features and Amenities

• No Credit Check Needed!

• Large Studio Apartments

• Fully Furnished

• No Long-Term Lease Required

• Low Weekly & Monthly Payment Options

• Full Kitchenette with Large Refrigerator

• Bad Credit OK

• Flat Screen TVs

• Free Utilities & Premium Cable TV

• Housekeeping & Linen Services Available

• High Speed WiFi Available

• Guest laundromat on Site

• Free Parking

• Elevator Access

• Special Corporate and Group Rate Housing

• Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & More

• Siegel Rewards® Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!



Additional Information:

www.siegelselect.com



CALL NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION: (520) 214-5575



Siegel Select Tucson

4800 S. Butterfield Drive Tucson, AZ 85714



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!



Pet Policy

20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3915044)