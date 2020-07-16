All apartments in Pima County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

Siegel Select - Tucson

4800 South Butterfield Drive · (520) 214-5575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4800 South Butterfield Drive, Pima County, AZ 85714
Butterfield Business Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Suite · Avail. now

$949

Studio · 1 Bath · 240 sqft

Unit Studio Large F/K (Full Kitchen) · Avail. now

$1,097

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Move In Today: Fully Furnished Studio Suites! Call to find out more about earning free stays!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.05 ***

Features and Amenities
• No Credit Check Needed!
• Large Studio Apartments
• Fully Furnished
• No Long-Term Lease Required
• Low Weekly & Monthly Payment Options
• Full Kitchenette with Large Refrigerator
• Bad Credit OK
• Flat Screen TVs
• Free Utilities & Premium Cable TV
• Housekeeping & Linen Services Available
• High Speed WiFi Available
• Guest laundromat on Site
• Free Parking
• Elevator Access
• Special Corporate and Group Rate Housing
• Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & More
• Siegel Rewards® Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Additional Information:
www.siegelselect.com

CALL NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION: (520) 214-5575

Siegel Select Tucson
4800 S. Butterfield Drive Tucson, AZ 85714

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3915044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Select - Tucson have any available units?
Siegel Select - Tucson has 2 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Siegel Select - Tucson have?
Some of Siegel Select - Tucson's amenities include all utils included, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Select - Tucson currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Select - Tucson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Select - Tucson pet-friendly?
No, Siegel Select - Tucson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pima County.
Does Siegel Select - Tucson offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Select - Tucson offers parking.
Does Siegel Select - Tucson have units with washers and dryers?
No, Siegel Select - Tucson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Select - Tucson have a pool?
No, Siegel Select - Tucson does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Select - Tucson have accessible units?
No, Siegel Select - Tucson does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Select - Tucson have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Select - Tucson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Siegel Select - Tucson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Siegel Select - Tucson has units with air conditioning.
