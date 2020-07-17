All apartments in Pima County
Find more places like 293 South Princess Erica Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pima County, AZ
/
293 South Princess Erica Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:33 PM

293 South Princess Erica Drive

293 South Princess Erica Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2002988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

293 South Princess Erica Drive, Pima County, AZ 85641
New Tucson West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please visit our website: www.cobbpropertymangement.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/2002988

Built 2011 4 bed 3 bath Magnificent Two Story Home Located in Corona De Tucson.This spacious home is located in the award winning Vail School District and stands on a large private lot. The chef's kitchen includes cherry cabinets and large kitchen island for entertaining guests.Appliances included: SS refrigerator, dishwasher,gas oven/stove, washer and dryer.Homes boasts natural bamboo flooring in both family room and living area. Home includes a large upstairs loft.Let elegant double doors lead you into a spacious master suite. Master bath includes double sinks and an enormous walk-in closet. A scenic and relaxing backyard boasts flagstone pavers, a covered patio,tons of greenery and numerous fruit trees. Pets friendly.Water softener/reverse osmosis system for tenant use. Solar panels provide clean and affordable energy.SECURITY DEPOSIT $2625.00.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 South Princess Erica Drive have any available units?
293 South Princess Erica Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 South Princess Erica Drive have?
Some of 293 South Princess Erica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 South Princess Erica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
293 South Princess Erica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 South Princess Erica Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 South Princess Erica Drive is pet friendly.
Does 293 South Princess Erica Drive offer parking?
No, 293 South Princess Erica Drive does not offer parking.
Does 293 South Princess Erica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 293 South Princess Erica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 South Princess Erica Drive have a pool?
No, 293 South Princess Erica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 293 South Princess Erica Drive have accessible units?
No, 293 South Princess Erica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 293 South Princess Erica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 South Princess Erica Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 South Princess Erica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 South Princess Erica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 293 South Princess Erica Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Country Club Apartments
3033 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Capistrano Apartments
2929 E 6th St
Tucson, AZ 85716
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ 85745
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building B
2383 North 4th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85705
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr
Tucson, AZ 85745
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd
Oro Valley, AZ 85737
McCormick
201 S Stone Ave
Tucson, AZ 85701

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZChandler, AZGilbert, AZGoodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZQueen Creek, AZFlorence, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZ
Vail, AZGreen Valley, AZSahuarita, AZCorona de Tucson, AZSaddlebrooke, AZFlowing Wells, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity