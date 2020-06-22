All apartments in Oro Valley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM

12824 Westminster Drive

12824 North Westminster Drive · (520) 201-0005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12824 North Westminster Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85755
Rancho Vistoso

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Elegant and Spacious floor plan. This lovely Richmond American Home boasts 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and is conveniently located in a highly desirable neighborhood in Oro Valley (Rancho Vistoso). Kitchen and dining room/family room offer that wonderful open space, perfect for hosting your family and friends dinner parties. Kitchen has ample cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Separate formal dining room as well. Good size loft, perfect for an office! Master bathroom includes a large garden tub. Beautifully landscaped backyard. Other noteworthy feature is the location of popular elementary schools: - Lehman Academy (K-8) is 1 mile away. - Innovation Academy STEM School (k-5) is 1 mile away - BASIS Charter School (K-12) is a 10-minute drive away. Visit our website at www.rpmpintuc.com for more information or call 520 405-2611.

Real Property Management Pinnacle - Tucson
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12824 Westminster Drive have any available units?
12824 Westminster Drive has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12824 Westminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12824 Westminster Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12824 Westminster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12824 Westminster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oro Valley.
Does 12824 Westminster Drive offer parking?
No, 12824 Westminster Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12824 Westminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12824 Westminster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12824 Westminster Drive have a pool?
No, 12824 Westminster Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12824 Westminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 12824 Westminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12824 Westminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12824 Westminster Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12824 Westminster Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12824 Westminster Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
