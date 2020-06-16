All apartments in Oro Valley
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:14 PM

1140 West Coblewood Way

1140 West Coblewood Way · (520) 201-0005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
The Villages of La Canada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.

This home is great for entertaining guest of any size with numerous options on family rooms and dining rooms. Two large dining room tables and additional spots at the bar area if you need more room.

Master bedroom not accessible to guests.

LOCATION: Enjoy easy access to Catalina State Park, nearby restaurants, shopping, arts, theater, and entertainment. Take a drive to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum less than an hour away where you can observe and learn about wildlife and see the different types of plants and animals Arizona has to offer! Mount Lemmon is nearby where you can enjoy endless hiking trails, dining in the mountains, ski lift rides and stargazing at the U of A skycenter.

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and dates available. 520-883-7368 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 West Coblewood Way have any available units?
1140 West Coblewood Way has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1140 West Coblewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
1140 West Coblewood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 West Coblewood Way pet-friendly?
No, 1140 West Coblewood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oro Valley.
Does 1140 West Coblewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 1140 West Coblewood Way does offer parking.
Does 1140 West Coblewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 West Coblewood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 West Coblewood Way have a pool?
No, 1140 West Coblewood Way does not have a pool.
Does 1140 West Coblewood Way have accessible units?
No, 1140 West Coblewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 West Coblewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 West Coblewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 West Coblewood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 West Coblewood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
