Home
/
Oro Valley, AZ
/
10333 North Oracle Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:40 AM

10333 North Oracle Road

10333 North Oracle Road · (520) 600-7046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10333 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
Cancha Del Golf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5104 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community. As you walk inside you will see that our interiors boast modern white cabinetry, granite countertops, upgraded lighting, built-in breakfast bar, and full-sized washers and dryers.

Our green plumbing features will not only reduce water waste, but it is also preferred by those who are environmentally conscious.

With easy access to major employers, and Oracle Road it will be convenient for you to arrive home to relax by our sparkling pool or spa while grilling up your favorite dish on the BBQ grill.

We are sure you will enjoy our pet-friendly community with other conveniences such as a Business Center, Covered Parking, Fitness Center and Playground.

Call today to see when you can start calling Rock Ridge Apartments home (520) 742-2246 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10333 North Oracle Road have any available units?
10333 North Oracle Road has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10333 North Oracle Road have?
Some of 10333 North Oracle Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10333 North Oracle Road currently offering any rent specials?
10333 North Oracle Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10333 North Oracle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10333 North Oracle Road is pet friendly.
Does 10333 North Oracle Road offer parking?
Yes, 10333 North Oracle Road does offer parking.
Does 10333 North Oracle Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10333 North Oracle Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10333 North Oracle Road have a pool?
Yes, 10333 North Oracle Road has a pool.
Does 10333 North Oracle Road have accessible units?
No, 10333 North Oracle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10333 North Oracle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10333 North Oracle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10333 North Oracle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10333 North Oracle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
