10333 North Oracle Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Imagine driving into your new luxury apartment home with the majestic Catalina mountains as the backdrop view of your community. As you walk inside you will see that our interiors boast modern white cabinetry, granite countertops, upgraded lighting, built-in breakfast bar, and full-sized washers and dryers.



Our green plumbing features will not only reduce water waste, but it is also preferred by those who are environmentally conscious.



With easy access to major employers, and Oracle Road it will be convenient for you to arrive home to relax by our sparkling pool or spa while grilling up your favorite dish on the BBQ grill.



We are sure you will enjoy our pet-friendly community with other conveniences such as a Business Center, Covered Parking, Fitness Center and Playground.



Call today to see when you can start calling Rock Ridge Apartments home (520) 742-2246 or use the online contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.