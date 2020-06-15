3010 N Calle Coronado

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Quiet neighborhood in meadow hills room+ - Property Id: 288069



Up to 2 rooms, 2 baths, 1 room king size bed large room 2 walk in closets. 1 room 2 single beds large room 2 walk in closets. Included is kitchen, 400 sq ft dining room/living room, electric, gas & water to be assessed on my personal prior monthly usage, excess to be paid by tennant. month to month lease. outside large yard w/block fence. All guests out the door by 11:00PM. Restricted to 2 guests. Additional guest upon approval of landlord. NO SMOKING. Rent is determined by the amount of bedrooms. Space you could use would be up to 2,500 sq ft. Block home, Air conditioned, stone floor. parking on slab. first and last rent due at signing.

Ask for don 5204154111

No Pets Allowed



