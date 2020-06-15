All apartments in Nogales
3010 N Calle Coronado
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3010 N Calle Coronado

3010 N Calle Coronado Nogales · (520) 415-4111
Location

3010 N Calle Coronado Nogales, Nogales, AZ 85621

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

Quiet neighborhood in meadow hills room+ - Property Id: 288069

Up to 2 rooms, 2 baths, 1 room king size bed large room 2 walk in closets. 1 room 2 single beds large room 2 walk in closets. Included is kitchen, 400 sq ft dining room/living room, electric, gas & water to be assessed on my personal prior monthly usage, excess to be paid by tennant. month to month lease. outside large yard w/block fence. All guests out the door by 11:00PM. Restricted to 2 guests. Additional guest upon approval of landlord. NO SMOKING. Rent is determined by the amount of bedrooms. Space you could use would be up to 2,500 sq ft. Block home, Air conditioned, stone floor. parking on slab. first and last rent due at signing.
Ask for don 5204154111
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288069
Property Id 288069

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 N Calle Coronado have any available units?
3010 N Calle Coronado has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3010 N Calle Coronado have?
Some of 3010 N Calle Coronado's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 N Calle Coronado currently offering any rent specials?
3010 N Calle Coronado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 N Calle Coronado pet-friendly?
No, 3010 N Calle Coronado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nogales.
Does 3010 N Calle Coronado offer parking?
Yes, 3010 N Calle Coronado does offer parking.
Does 3010 N Calle Coronado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3010 N Calle Coronado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 N Calle Coronado have a pool?
No, 3010 N Calle Coronado does not have a pool.
Does 3010 N Calle Coronado have accessible units?
No, 3010 N Calle Coronado does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 N Calle Coronado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 N Calle Coronado has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 N Calle Coronado have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3010 N Calle Coronado has units with air conditioning.
