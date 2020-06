Amenities

Fully Furnished 2 bedroom with office/den Modular Home in Foothills - Available Now



Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom with Office/Den, 1 bathroom Modular Home. Includes furniture, housewares and utilities (except cable/internet).



There is an addition that has a 2nd Living/Family room and the 2nd full bedroom. Separate storage shed in back.



Lease 6 month or more term to be $850 - tenant to pay their own APS.



Short Term Leases are available (minimum of 3 months) for $1200.00 a month.



Pets are accepted upon approval.



Call Katie for more information at 928-376-4500.



