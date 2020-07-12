26 Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ with parking
If being environmentally friendly is important to your life, than Fort Mohave's state-of-the-art 200-plus-acre photovoltaic solar generating plant will be calling your name when it is finished being built. The finished plant will help provide electricity residents on Fort Mohave and the surrounding area.
Named after Fort Mohave, this small city in Arizona is now a thriving metropolis home to 14,364 people at the time of the U.S. Census in 2010. After being garrisoned by the United States Army in 1890, the fort was later used until it was made into a museum in 1935. Now, it is a popular tourist destination and a permanent piece of history. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Mohave apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.