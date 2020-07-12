Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Mohave apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5718 Pasadena Ave
5718 S Pasadena Rd, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1420 sqft
5718 Pasadena Ave Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL WITH RV PARKING- 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - Need RV Parking? Maybe bringing your boat? This house has the space for you!!! 3Bed/2 Bath home in Fort Mohave, just 8 miles from Bullhead City.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5443 Primavera Drive
5443 S Primavera Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1513 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with den, 2 car garage close to shopping. Situated right across the street from 1 of 2 community pools. Full fenced back yard with beautiful mountain views.

1 of 15

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Vistas
4335 S. Rafe Avenue
4335 S Rafe Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$875
1103 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Manugactured Home with large kitchen, fenced backyard, covered parking, Storage Shed, Community Pool/Spa
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mohave

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
3653 Wendell Ave C
3653 Wendell Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$750
765 sqft
One car garage included, sorry no dogs or cats - Property Id: 239743 Upper unit in a quite 4 plex. Brand new carpet and Vinyl flooring. Owner pays the sewer, water, and regular trash.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Vista Estates
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
3629 Terra Loma Dr
3629 Terra Loma Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3629 Terra Loma Dr Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL l - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - WINTER VACATION RENTAL This 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home is located in Bullhead City. Quiet neighborhood and nice location.

1 of 19

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Rio Lomas
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mesquite Creek
2366 E Parkside Dr
2366 Parkside Drive, Mesquite Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
893 sqft
Visit our website at bhcrent.com Home in gated community of Mesquite Creek. 2bdrm, 2bths. master suites. Gas Stove. Two car attached garage landscaped backyard. Owner pays HOA, Trash and Sewer. Tenant pays utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Highlands
1589 Garnet Ln
1589 Garnet Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$695
931 sqft
2 bed 2 bath home with covered carport boat parking and work shed close to parks, boat launch, beach access and shopping schedule showing at bhcrent.com

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2642 Sanctuary Drive
2642 Sanctuary Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1597 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath 55+ Community - Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath with an office, in the Canyon Trails community in Fox Creek, off the parkway. Attached garage, side yard parking for RV or other outdoor toys. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5881106)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riviera
641 Primrose Ln.
641 Primrose Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1415 sqft
641 Primrose Ln. Available 09/01/20 VACATION RENTAL - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City - VACATION RENTAL Cute 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Bullhead City ready for vacationers. Fully furnished.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Buena Vista
1650 Arriba Drive
1650 Arriba Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1650 Arriba Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER RENTAL - 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bath - WINTER RENTAL Traveling with your RV and need a spot to park during your winter vacation? Look no further. Cute 4 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
2156 Del Rey Drive
2156 Del Rey Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
1374 sqft
This Home is on a double lot completely fenced. Central A/C. Home is all electric, also features RV Parking and Hook Ups. Huge carport, Large patio, and 2 large Sheds. Large Walk in Close.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2244 MOUNTAINSIDE Drive
2244 Mountainside Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Fox Creek. Split floor plan, laundry room, 2 car attached garage, Fully landscaped front and back, backyard fenced (block), covered patio, community park. Pets to be approved by owner. NO CATS
Results within 10 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$649
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8
1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8 Available 08/05/20 VACATION RENTAL Condo on the River with Boat Slip - CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/16/2020-10/31/2020 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3550 Bay Sands #1038
3550 Bay Sands Drive, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1044 sqft
bottom floor partially furnished unit, some furniture in unit, complex has 2 heated pools, workout room, tennis courts and community center. NO PETS OR SMOKING.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Desert Foothills Estates
2980 Camino Encanto
2980 Camino Encanto, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Home built in 1999 with 2bdrms,den/office, 2 Bath 2 Car Garage. 1400 SqFt. Landscaped front and rear yard. Well built home, features split floor plan, breakfast area, laundry room. Master bath has a large garden tub.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Laughlin Ranch
2818 Fort Silver Drive
2818 Fort Silver Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1737 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with a three-car garage with lots of storage room. This lovely home is in the master-planned community of Laughlin Ranch.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Desert Foothills Estates
2768 Desert Stars Lane
2768 Desert Stars Lane, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1489 sqft
No pets allowed. Ready for the perfect tenants. Beautiful home in fantastic location, view of the casinos, close to school, river and Kathrines Landing at Lake Mohave. Completely fenced, boat deep 3 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sun Ridge Estates
2576 Ridge Run Ave
2576 Ridge Run Ave, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1785 sqft
Home built in 1999 @1785sqft with 3bdrm, 2bths, laundry room with gas and electric hookups. Split floor plan with a center kitchen. One Small Dog w/owner pre-approval & $325 Deposit. No Cats. Owner pays trash and sewer. schedule showings at bhcrent.
City Guide for Fort Mohave, AZ

If being environmentally friendly is important to your life, than Fort Mohave's state-of-the-art 200-plus-acre photovoltaic solar generating plant will be calling your name when it is finished being built. The finished plant will help provide electricity residents on Fort Mohave and the surrounding area.

Named after Fort Mohave, this small city in Arizona is now a thriving metropolis home to 14,364 people at the time of the U.S. Census in 2010. After being garrisoned by the United States Army in 1890, the fort was later used until it was made into a museum in 1935. Now, it is a popular tourist destination and a permanent piece of history. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Mohave, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Mohave apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

