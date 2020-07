Amenities

pet friendly oven refrigerator

Manufactured home in nice Doney Park setting. House is on propane and is haul-water. Available September. One year lease term. Pets are negotiable. All of our properties are non-smoking. NO Students. $35 Application fee per adult. $150 Re-key fee. $75 Admin fee. Email John Stinson for more information, or to arrange a showing: Johnstinson@remax.net