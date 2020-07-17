All apartments in Cochise County
Find more places like
7871 East Sky Island Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cochise County, AZ
/
7871 East Sky Island Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:40 AM

7871 East Sky Island Place

7871 E Sky Island Pl · (520) 395-9995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7871 E Sky Island Pl, Cochise County, AZ 85615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,875, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7871 East Sky Island Place have any available units?
7871 East Sky Island Place has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7871 East Sky Island Place currently offering any rent specials?
7871 East Sky Island Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7871 East Sky Island Place pet-friendly?
No, 7871 East Sky Island Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cochise County.
Does 7871 East Sky Island Place offer parking?
No, 7871 East Sky Island Place does not offer parking.
Does 7871 East Sky Island Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7871 East Sky Island Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7871 East Sky Island Place have a pool?
No, 7871 East Sky Island Place does not have a pool.
Does 7871 East Sky Island Place have accessible units?
No, 7871 East Sky Island Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7871 East Sky Island Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7871 East Sky Island Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7871 East Sky Island Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7871 East Sky Island Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Place At Savanna Springs
289 S Highway 92
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
Mountain Vista - Sierra Vista
4400 E Busby Dr
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Similar Pages

Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZSierra Vista, AZSierra Vista Southeast, AZVail, AZCorona de Tucson, AZFlowing Wells, AZSahuarita, AZGreen Valley, AZSaddlebrooke, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of ArizonaPima Community College