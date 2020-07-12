Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in Chino Valley, AZ with parking

1 of 20

6228 Goldfinch Drive
1 Unit Available
6228 Goldfinch Drive
6228 Goldfinch Drive, Yavapai County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1710 sqft
Like New '18 Three Bedroom in Saddlewood ~ North Prescott - Gently lived in 2018 home in the new community of Saddlewood in North Prescott.

1 of 9

6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
1 Unit Available
6112 Antelope Villas Circle Unit 107
6112 Antelope Villa Circle, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
977 sqft
Ground Floor Condo w/One Car Garage - North Prescott - Lower level living at this two bedroom, two bathroom condo. Sunny unit with level entry (1 sm.

1 of 25

Viewpoint
1 Unit Available
Viewpoint
7484 E Horizon Way
7484 Horizon Way, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
*** 3 bedroom / 2 bath located in Viewpoint *** - GREAT 3 BEDROOM - CORNER LOT - VIEWPOINT You will love this 1776 sq ft home in Viewpoint located on a corner lot. Fully tiled home with vaulted ceilings throughout.

1 of 18

2 Wineglass Drive
1 Unit Available
2 Wineglass Drive
2 Wineglass Drive, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, golf course, 2 kings, centrally located - Property Id: 288620 This fully-furnished single level home with mountain views is a rare find in a great quiet neighborhood along the tree lined fairways of the Antelope Hills

1 of 16

2149 Clubhouse Drive
1 Unit Available
2149 Clubhouse Drive
2149 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1398 sqft
2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.

1 of 1

Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7071 E Burro Ln Apt B
7071 East Burro Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1095 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with gas fireplace and 2 car garage. All tile floors. All kitchen appliances including microwave, W/D hookup. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Ceiling fans, vaulted ceiling, pot shelves and more. Assistance Animal Only.

1 of 1

Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7115 E Thrush Ln
7115 East Thrush Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with split floor plan and 2 car garage with opener. Carpet in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings with pot shelves. All kitchen appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. Assistance animals only. No smoking, year lease preferred.

1 of 11

Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
7185 E Addis Avenue
7185 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2117 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Fresh paint1058 sq. ft. Great open floor plan Covered patio AAOSecurity $1000.00Cleaning $275.00

1 of 19

7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
1 Unit Available
7168 Pinnacle Pass Dr.
7168 North Pinnacle Pass Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1493 sqft
****Vacation Rental**** This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change. Day- $ call for pricing Week- $ call for pricing Monthly-$ call for pricing Please call the office to check for availability.

1 of 1

2360 W Twinoaks Dr
1 Unit Available
2360 W Twinoaks Dr
2360 West Twinoaks Drive, Williamson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1994 sqft
3+ bedroom, 2 Bath, 1994 sq ft, 3 car garage/opener and a 1 car detached garage + workshop w/opener, vinyl plank flooring throughout, propane heat, wood burning F/P, A/C, ceiling fans, smoothtop stove, refrigerator, D/W, disposal, microwave, W/D
Results within 10 miles of Chino Valley
Verified

1 of 51

Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
14 Units Available
Glassford Regional Market Place
Terraces
5700 E Market St, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,311
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,802
1126 sqft
From the moment you walk through the Terraces front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 35

Homestead Talking Glass
2 Units Available
Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street, Prescott Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1189 sqft
Be the first to experience life in the center of Talking Glass at Homestead Talking Glass Luxury Apartments. Enjoy grand-scale living and simple luxuries that allow you to experience life better.
Verified

1 of 39

Prescott Lakes Community
12 Units Available
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, yoga studio, and fire pit. Close to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and Watson Lake Park.

1 of 22

Granville
1 Unit Available
Granville
6820 E Falon Ct
6820 East Falon Court, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1522 sqft
Townhome in Granville HOA ~ HOLD - 1539 Refrigerator ~ New Gas Range ~ Dishwasher ~ Microwave ~ Washer/Dryer Hookups ~ Gas Heat ~ Central Air ~ Ceiling Fans ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Fenced Yard ~ (12 Month Lease Only) SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY No Cats

1 of 12

Castle Canyon Mesa
1 Unit Available
Castle Canyon Mesa
3411 N Jester Circle W
3411 Jester Circle West, Yavapai County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Two Bedroom Single Family Home ~ Prescott Valley - This cozy two bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has new carpet in living room and bedrooms. Living room flows into dining area and kitchen and out the sliding glass door to the fenced backyard.

1 of 27

1043 Lupine Ln
1 Unit Available
1043 Lupine Ln
1043 Lupine Lane, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1910 sqft
1043 Lupine Ln Available 07/22/20 Awesome backyard in Pinion Oaks! - Beautiful home in Pinion Oaks. Built in 2000, this single level 1,910 square foot home features a bright, open, split floor plan.

1 of 27

1270 Los Arcos Dr
1 Unit Available
1270 Los Arcos Dr
1270 Los Arcos Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1668 sqft
1270 Los Arcos Dr Available 07/22/20 NICE HOME IN PRESCOTT COMING SOON!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is on a great private cul-de-sac. New washer dryer set in unit.

1 of 1

Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
4120 N Cholla Dr
4120 North Cholla Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1602 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler.

1 of 17

2851 Smoke Tree Ln Unit 22
1 Unit Available
2851 Smoke Tree Ln Unit 22
2851 Smoke Tree Lane, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Enjoy this nicely kept 2 bedroom 2 bath home with large covered deck and carport. Both bedrooms have walk-in closet. Gas heat and window air conditioning unit. Appliances include stove and refrigerator. Shed for storage. Vaulted ceilings. No smoking.

1 of 13

3070 Tetons Ct Unit 11D
1 Unit Available
3070 Tetons Ct Unit 11D
3070 Tetons Court, Prescott, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
998 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING - 1115 sq ft condo in the Montana Terrace HOA with carport, gas heat, gas fireplace, A/C, ceiling fans, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, stack washer/dryer, walk-in closet and deck. End/corner unit.

1 of 23

158 Thoroughbred Dr
1 Unit Available
158 Thoroughbred Dr
158 Thoroughbred Drive, Prescott, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1780 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 3 car garage with opener. Gas fireplace, microwave, washer/dryer, tile and lots of extras. Gas heat and central air. Great room. Vaulted ceilings and split floor plan. All appliances including washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Stoneridge
1 Unit Available
Stoneridge
1198 Stillness Drive
1198 Stillness Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1413 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom home in Stoneridge, Split floor plan, Large living room, patio, 2 car attached garage, laundry room. $1550.00 security deposit, 300.00 cleaning fee, 200 admin fee.

1 of 12

Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
8416 E Leigh Drive
8416 East Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Approximately Available 8/12/20, and additional pictures may be available at that time. 2BR, 2BA, A/C, FA Gas Heat, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Water/Sewer paid by owner, Fenced Yard (Chain Link).

1 of 9

Prescott Valley
1 Unit Available
Prescott Valley
3213 N Constance Drive
3213 North Constance Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
1476 sqft
Approx. Avail. 7/17/2020. 2BR, 1BA, A/C, FA Gas, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, W/D Hookups (Electric), Water/Sewer Paid, 1 Car Garage, Small Pets on Approval.Stated rent is for a 12 month lease.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chino Valley, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chino Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

