Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:31 AM

6651 N Campbell Avenue

6651 North Campbell Avenue · (520) 582-9075
Location

6651 North Campbell Avenue, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Skyline Village Condominium

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This ground floor level 2 bed, 2ba condo is walking distance from the La Encantada Mall. This home features tile in the kitchen & bathrooms and wood flooring in the living/dining room as well as bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer included. Covered patio with storage closet off eating area. Community amenities include pool, spa, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse, and much more. Tenant pays electric and water.This home is available July 7th. The rental rate is $1145.00 per month & security deposit is $1245.00. If pet are allowed & approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. 2 pets under 25 lbs ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6651 N Campbell Avenue have any available units?
6651 N Campbell Avenue has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6651 N Campbell Avenue have?
Some of 6651 N Campbell Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6651 N Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6651 N Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 N Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6651 N Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6651 N Campbell Avenue offer parking?
No, 6651 N Campbell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6651 N Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6651 N Campbell Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 N Campbell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6651 N Campbell Avenue has a pool.
Does 6651 N Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6651 N Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 N Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6651 N Campbell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6651 N Campbell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6651 N Campbell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
