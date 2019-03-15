6651 N Campbell Avenue

Amenities

This ground floor level 2 bed, 2ba condo is walking distance from the La Encantada Mall. This home features tile in the kitchen & bathrooms and wood flooring in the living/dining room as well as bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer included. Covered patio with storage closet off eating area. Community amenities include pool, spa, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse, and much more. Tenant pays electric and water.This home is available July 7th. The rental rate is $1145.00 per month & security deposit is $1245.00. If pet are allowed & approved, there is a $20.00 per pet monthly pet fee, plus the $150 per pet of additional deposit. 2 pets under 25 lbs ok.