All apartments in Casas Adobes
Find more places like 75 East Rudasill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casas Adobes, AZ
/
75 East Rudasill Road
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:52 PM

75 East Rudasill Road

75 East Rudasill Road · (520) 201-0005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Casas Adobes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

75 East Rudasill Road, Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Saguaro Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house. Sunsets, Mountain views & amazing nature yet close to everything - Fabulous lease, All utilities, some WiFi + basic cable + shared W/D room. 6 month lease or longer - 1st come 1st serve! Shared laundry room and shared pool - NO pets. Enjoy all the amenities!

Visit www.rpmpintuc.com or call 520.485.5100 for viewing and application process or call 520.405.2611.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 East Rudasill Road have any available units?
75 East Rudasill Road has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 East Rudasill Road have?
Some of 75 East Rudasill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 East Rudasill Road currently offering any rent specials?
75 East Rudasill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 East Rudasill Road pet-friendly?
No, 75 East Rudasill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casas Adobes.
Does 75 East Rudasill Road offer parking?
No, 75 East Rudasill Road does not offer parking.
Does 75 East Rudasill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 East Rudasill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 East Rudasill Road have a pool?
Yes, 75 East Rudasill Road has a pool.
Does 75 East Rudasill Road have accessible units?
No, 75 East Rudasill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 75 East Rudasill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 East Rudasill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75 East Rudasill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 East Rudasill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75 East Rudasill Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704

Similar Pages

Casas Adobes 1 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 Bedrooms
Casas Adobes Apartments with PoolCasas Adobes Dog Friendly Apartments
Casas Adobes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tucson National

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity