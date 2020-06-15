75 East Rudasill Road

Amenities

on-site laundry pool internet access furnished

Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house. Sunsets, Mountain views & amazing nature yet close to everything - Fabulous lease, All utilities, some WiFi + basic cable + shared W/D room. 6 month lease or longer - 1st come 1st serve! Shared laundry room and shared pool - NO pets. Enjoy all the amenities!



