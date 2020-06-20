All apartments in Casas Adobes
Find more places like 7360 N Yucca Via.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casas Adobes, AZ
/
7360 N Yucca Via
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

7360 N Yucca Via

7360 North Yucca via · (412) 353-6964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Casas Adobes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7360 North Yucca via, Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Catalina Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1495 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Available 09/05/20 Furnished LUXURY villa with pool and ALL UTILITIES - Property Id: 288514

You'll enjoy bird watching, swimming and relaxing on this private property in the Catalina Foothills. A quiet Tucson neighborhood provides an ideal setting for an extended retreat for two - with added room in case your adult children / grandchildren decide to visit. Features a private sitting room and TV, full kitchen and eating area, separate bedroom and private bath. Add in a patio table, hammock and grill on a covered lanai - with pool access - and you'll have a home in paradise!

This is a VRBO that is available this fall. Because of travel restrictions, it will be available for a longer stay starting Sept 5. It is fully stocked and nicely furnished. We are offering this unit at a reasonable price that will hopefully help someone who needs a place for 2 to 3 months with FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. We are retired and live on site, so we are able to respond immediately to any requests. Ask us about our COVID-19 sanitation safeguards. Equal housing opportunity. (See more details on Zillow.)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288514
Property Id 288514

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 N Yucca Via have any available units?
7360 N Yucca Via has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7360 N Yucca Via have?
Some of 7360 N Yucca Via's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 N Yucca Via currently offering any rent specials?
7360 N Yucca Via isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 N Yucca Via pet-friendly?
No, 7360 N Yucca Via is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Casas Adobes.
Does 7360 N Yucca Via offer parking?
No, 7360 N Yucca Via does not offer parking.
Does 7360 N Yucca Via have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7360 N Yucca Via offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 N Yucca Via have a pool?
Yes, 7360 N Yucca Via has a pool.
Does 7360 N Yucca Via have accessible units?
No, 7360 N Yucca Via does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 N Yucca Via have units with dishwashers?
No, 7360 N Yucca Via does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7360 N Yucca Via have units with air conditioning?
No, 7360 N Yucca Via does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7360 N Yucca Via?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704

Similar Pages

Casas Adobes 1 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 Bedrooms
Casas Adobes Apartments with PoolCasas Adobes Dog Friendly Apartments
Casas Adobes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tucson National

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity