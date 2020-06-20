7360 N Yucca Via

Amenities

Available 09/05/20 Furnished LUXURY villa with pool and ALL UTILITIES - Property Id: 288514



You'll enjoy bird watching, swimming and relaxing on this private property in the Catalina Foothills. A quiet Tucson neighborhood provides an ideal setting for an extended retreat for two - with added room in case your adult children / grandchildren decide to visit. Features a private sitting room and TV, full kitchen and eating area, separate bedroom and private bath. Add in a patio table, hammock and grill on a covered lanai - with pool access - and you'll have a home in paradise!



This is a VRBO that is available this fall. Because of travel restrictions, it will be available for a longer stay starting Sept 5. It is fully stocked and nicely furnished. We are offering this unit at a reasonable price that will hopefully help someone who needs a place for 2 to 3 months with FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. We are retired and live on site, so we are able to respond immediately to any requests. Ask us about our COVID-19 sanitation safeguards. Equal housing opportunity. (See more details on Zillow.)

No Pets Allowed



