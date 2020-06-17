2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Sante Fe Home in Desirable Northwest Subdivision - AVAILABLE VERY SOON. This charming 3 bedroom 3 bath Santa Fe style home located in a highly desirable Northwest neighborhood near Tucson National Country Club. Amenities of this home include high viga beam ceilings & fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, a tiled family room off the kitchen, a master suite with private northern facing balcony, a back porch & a southern facing balcony with nice views, a big back yard, and new carpet is being installed & new floor tile is being installed in the upstairs bathrooms. This home located on a cul de sac in small quite community near Tucson National Country Club, and is very convenient to shopping, schools, & Interstate 10. Please contact our property manager for this property, April Richards at 520-250-7684 or Tim Murray at 520-572-6270, or contact your own agent to schedule an EZ access showing & to learn the best days & times to view this property. Let us know if you have any questions about this property, our lease terms, application requirements, and/or pet policies. See our web site (www.PimaRealEstateServices.com) for more info, to check the availability of this property, or to submit a rental application. You may also contact us at Office@PimaRES.com.



