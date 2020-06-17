All apartments in Casas Adobes
Find more places like 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casas Adobes, AZ
/
2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta

2725 West Placita Mesa Alta · (520) 349-5074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Casas Adobes
See all
Tucson National
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2725 West Placita Mesa Alta, Casas Adobes, AZ 85742
Tucson National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1794 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Sante Fe Home in Desirable Northwest Subdivision - AVAILABLE VERY SOON. This charming 3 bedroom 3 bath Santa Fe style home located in a highly desirable Northwest neighborhood near Tucson National Country Club. Amenities of this home include high viga beam ceilings & fireplace in the living room, formal dining room, a tiled family room off the kitchen, a master suite with private northern facing balcony, a back porch & a southern facing balcony with nice views, a big back yard, and new carpet is being installed & new floor tile is being installed in the upstairs bathrooms. This home located on a cul de sac in small quite community near Tucson National Country Club, and is very convenient to shopping, schools, & Interstate 10. Please contact our property manager for this property, April Richards at 520-250-7684 or Tim Murray at 520-572-6270, or contact your own agent to schedule an EZ access showing & to learn the best days & times to view this property. Let us know if you have any questions about this property, our lease terms, application requirements, and/or pet policies. See our web site (www.PimaRealEstateServices.com) for more info, to check the availability of this property, or to submit a rental application. You may also contact us at Office@PimaRES.com.

(RLNE5652953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta have any available units?
2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta have?
Some of 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta currently offering any rent specials?
2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta is pet friendly.
Does 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta offer parking?
No, 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta does not offer parking.
Does 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta have a pool?
No, 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta does not have a pool.
Does 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta have accessible units?
No, 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85741
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd
Casas Adobes, AZ 85704

Similar Pages

Casas Adobes 1 BedroomsCasas Adobes 2 Bedrooms
Casas Adobes Apartments with PoolCasas Adobes Dog Friendly Apartments
Casas Adobes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tucson National

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity