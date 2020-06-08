1361 W Newton Dr

Amenities

Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon!



* Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200



* Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool. Approx: 2,776 sqft



* Fully furnished (every day things you need to live plus more); has 7 beds with two in common areas.



* AC, heat pump, and ceiling fans.



* Large kitchen with lot of cabinets. Appliances include stainless steel electric glass top range, above the range microwave, dishwasher, and side by side refrigerator. Plus an extra microwave!



* Washer and dryer included.



* Stand up bar plus a second bar with a pool table.



* Big backyard with covered patio for entertaining. Portable heaters, chairs, pool, grills, and horse property. 20 foot gate surrounds 1.5 acre property.



* Owner will take care of pool.



* Tenant is responsible for electric and water.



* Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Maximum of two dogs.



* No smoking inside.



* Application fee $37 per adult.



* Non-refundable documentation fee $250



* Renter's 100K LIABILITY insurance is required or $20/MONTH, INSURANCE waiver fee.



"Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details."



Apply Online At: www.northpointam.com



* Contact Erika Harding, Property Manager, at 520-333-8355 or at erika.harding@northpointam.com to schedule a showing or for more information.



