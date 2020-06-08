All apartments in Casas Adobes
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:29 AM

1361 W Newton Dr

1361 West Newton Drive · (520) 333-8355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ 85704
Rancho Verde

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon!

* Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200

* Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool. Approx: 2,776 sqft

* Fully furnished (every day things you need to live plus more); has 7 beds with two in common areas.

* AC, heat pump, and ceiling fans.

* Large kitchen with lot of cabinets. Appliances include stainless steel electric glass top range, above the range microwave, dishwasher, and side by side refrigerator. Plus an extra microwave!

* Washer and dryer included.

* Stand up bar plus a second bar with a pool table.

* Big backyard with covered patio for entertaining. Portable heaters, chairs, pool, grills, and horse property. 20 foot gate surrounds 1.5 acre property.

* Owner will take care of pool.

* Tenant is responsible for electric and water.

* Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee. Maximum of two dogs.

* No smoking inside.

* Application fee $37 per adult.

* Non-refundable documentation fee $250

* Renter's 100K LIABILITY insurance is required or $20/MONTH, INSURANCE waiver fee.

"Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details."

Apply Online At: www.northpointam.com

* Contact Erika Harding, Property Manager, at 520-333-8355 or at erika.harding@northpointam.com to schedule a showing or for more information.

Northpoint Asset Management
Broker is Anne Willey

**Equal Housing Opportunity**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 W Newton Dr have any available units?
1361 W Newton Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1361 W Newton Dr have?
Some of 1361 W Newton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 W Newton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1361 W Newton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 W Newton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 W Newton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1361 W Newton Dr offer parking?
No, 1361 W Newton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1361 W Newton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 W Newton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 W Newton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1361 W Newton Dr has a pool.
Does 1361 W Newton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1361 W Newton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 W Newton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 W Newton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 W Newton Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1361 W Newton Dr has units with air conditioning.
