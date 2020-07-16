All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 22030 Dogwood CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington County, AR
/
22030 Dogwood CIR
Last updated April 15 2020 at 1:55 AM

22030 Dogwood CIR

22030 Dogwood Cir · (479) 372-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

22030 Dogwood Cir, Washington County, AR 72764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2749 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

NEWLY BUILT LAKEHOUSE! Enjoy DIRECT access to the lake. Features massive windows, gorgeous furnishings, & sweet details that belong perfectly in a lake house. Its 2 back patios are east-facing, meaning you'll get to enjoy both the beautiful lake view & the sunrise each morning. A 3-story home, there's plenty of space to spread out; w/ several common spaces there's also plenty of room for enjoying each other's company. Sleeps 12.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22030 Dogwood CIR have any available units?
22030 Dogwood CIR has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22030 Dogwood CIR have?
Some of 22030 Dogwood CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22030 Dogwood CIR currently offering any rent specials?
22030 Dogwood CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22030 Dogwood CIR pet-friendly?
No, 22030 Dogwood CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 22030 Dogwood CIR offer parking?
No, 22030 Dogwood CIR does not offer parking.
Does 22030 Dogwood CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22030 Dogwood CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22030 Dogwood CIR have a pool?
No, 22030 Dogwood CIR does not have a pool.
Does 22030 Dogwood CIR have accessible units?
No, 22030 Dogwood CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 22030 Dogwood CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 22030 Dogwood CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22030 Dogwood CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 22030 Dogwood CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 22030 Dogwood CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Grandview
401 W 24th St
Fayetteville, AR 72701
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr
Johnson, AR 72762
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave
Springdale, AR 72764
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, ARBentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARMuskogee, OKPryor Creek, OKCenterton, AR
Vinita, OKJohnson, ARFort Smith, ARLowell, ARBranson, MOPrairie Grove, AR
Farmington, ARSiloam Springs, ARBella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity