103 Apartments for rent in Springdale, AR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Springdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ...

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3713 Deerhurst ST
3713 Deerhurst Street, Springdale, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1618 sqft
Coming soon! Beautiful craftsman home in Grand Valley Subdivision for rent.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Har Ber Meadows
1 Unit Available
6522 Firefly Catch LOOP
6522 Firefly Catch Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
Nice brick home with white picket fenced yard in Har-Ber Meadows on corner lot! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, gas log fireplace in the living room & large master bed & bath complete with new carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Shady Grove
1 Unit Available
2102 Blueberry LN
2102 Blueberry Lane, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$925
756 sqft
Coming soon! Taking applications now! Available early July. Check out this updated 2bd/1ba home. Features fenced in yard, granite counter tops, and wood flooring.*Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
838 Fairfax AVE
838 Fairfax Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1887 sqft
Warm, lovely 3 bedroom, 4 bath single family home conveniently located near Don Tyson Blvd & Hwy 265. Split floor plan, dining room with wood flooring, large open carpeted living room with gas fireplace and lot's of windows.

1 of 6

Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
405 Sisters AVE Unit #101
405 Sisters Ave, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
800 sqft
Nice apartment in Springdale. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, all appliances, vinyl wood floors throughout, & new paint.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Johnson
13 Units Available
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$842
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
4950 White Tail
4950 White Tail Way, Johnson, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1939 sqft
Great central location. New FAUX-WOOD flooring in living room. Bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Johnson
1 Unit Available
5005 Roxbury
5005 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1628 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Brick home with open floor plan and split bedroom plan. Faux-wood floor in living room, carpet in bedrooms.
Casa Maria

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
2 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,302
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
North Heights
1 Unit Available
2632 N Arroyo Ave
2632 North Arroyo Avenue, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1348 sqft
Super clean home with granite and stainless steel kitchen in central Fayetteville! Private patio and fenced yard! All kitchen appliances and Washer and Dryer provided. 2" blinds throughout, crown moldings, etc.

V.A. Hill

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
V.A. Hill
1 Unit Available
423 Spruce ST
423 West Spruce Street, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
820 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! Authentic mid-century furniture and decor is brought to life with live plants, bright and comfy bedding, all new kitchen appliances, and beautiful wood floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
6 La Quinta CT
6 La Quinta Court, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1428 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Pinnacle Country Club subdivision. Open concept with vaulted ceiling, updated granite countertops, gas fireplace and hardwood flooring.

Bridgeport

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
2178 N Shiloh DR
2178 North Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$980
1000 sqft
Great 3 bed and 1.5 bath house in Fayetteville, newly painted, hardwood floors, and brand new fridge with ice maker

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1522 Leverett
1522 N Leverett Ave, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1450 sqft
Nice duplex on U of A bus route near campus. Home features 3 BR, 2.5 BA. Open living room & kitchen. Wood floors in living room, granite countertops throughout, tile in kitchen, dining & baths, carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Fayetteville
1 Unit Available
609 W Dickson ST Unit #608
609 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1560 sqft
Simplified living situated in the heart of Fayetteville’s entertainment district. A spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo offers an open kitchen, living, and dining floorplan included in 1,560 heated sq ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
875 W Holly ST
875 West Holly Street, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Completely furnished and executively furnished home!! Has everything you need!! Brand new construction, 3 level home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Root School
1 Unit Available
1351 N Kings DR
1351 North Kings Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1143 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom house in Fayetteville! Original wood floors, remodeled kitchen, and huge park like back yard! Close to Root Elementary.

Rose Hill

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
829 W Hughes ST
829 West Hughes Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1775 sqft
Under construction, brand new contemporary townhouse. Walking distance to the U of A. Home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. Wood floors in kitchen and living room, granite countertops, breakfast bar, tile in wet ares, all appliance.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
6202 Sage DR
6202 W Sage Dr, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2158 sqft
Wonderful 4 bed & 2.5 bath house in an upscale neighborhood! Granite in kitchen and all bathrooms, real wood floors, huge cov patio, community pool. 2 miles from Pinnacle Promenade! Bentonville Public Schools! Bonus room! Privacy wood fence!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Wilson Park
1 Unit Available
615 W Adams ST
615 West Adams Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1400 sqft
Nice townhomes in Fayetteville near Wilson Park area. Home features 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1 car garage. All appliances, nice fenced in back patio for entertaining. Complete with propane grill.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Springdale, AR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Springdale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

