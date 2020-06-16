All apartments in Springdale
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:04 AM

9013 Spring Ridge Dr

9013 Springridge Dr · (479) 925-0175
Location

9013 Springridge Dr, Springdale, AR 72762

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The location that is showing up on the Zillow map is incorrect. You can Google 9013 Spring Ridge Dr. Springdale, AR 72764 to see the actual location. It is located in the Spring Ridge subdivision Springdale address but actually located in Cave Springs. Bentonville school district.
Beautiful executive brick home on huge (3/4 acre) lot. Side entry 3-car garage with lots of off-street parking. Great open kitchen has granite counters, stainless-steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave-hood), & LED under cabinet lighting. LR and dining room have large windows & wood look tile floors. Family room has tile floors & gas log fireplace. Formal dining room. Awesome master suite w/tall ceilings, wood look tile floors, gas log fireplace & separate access to backyard. Master bath is wonderful w/dual vanity, huge walk-in closet & jetted tub. Hot water re-circulation pump. Large utility room w/sink. Separate office with beautiful wood trim and floors. Enjoy the huge fenced backyard with plenty of room for family fun! Subdivision has a walking trail and a pond for your enjoyment. One way access to the neighborhood so you don't have a bunch of thru-traffic. Additional $500.00 non-refundable pet fee required per pet (maximum of 75lb dog).
The $100.00 move-in fee is 6 months of the HOA dues. A additional $100.00 will be due with the 6 months rent to pay the next 6 months of HOA dues.

6-month lease term is available for an additional $100.00 per month fee.

Available July 15th, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 Spring Ridge Dr have any available units?
9013 Spring Ridge Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9013 Spring Ridge Dr have?
Some of 9013 Spring Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 Spring Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9013 Spring Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 Spring Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9013 Spring Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9013 Spring Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9013 Spring Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 9013 Spring Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9013 Spring Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 Spring Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 9013 Spring Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9013 Spring Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 9013 Spring Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 Spring Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9013 Spring Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9013 Spring Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9013 Spring Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
