The location that is showing up on the Zillow map is incorrect. You can Google 9013 Spring Ridge Dr. Springdale, AR 72764 to see the actual location. It is located in the Spring Ridge subdivision Springdale address but actually located in Cave Springs. Bentonville school district.

Beautiful executive brick home on huge (3/4 acre) lot. Side entry 3-car garage with lots of off-street parking. Great open kitchen has granite counters, stainless-steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave-hood), & LED under cabinet lighting. LR and dining room have large windows & wood look tile floors. Family room has tile floors & gas log fireplace. Formal dining room. Awesome master suite w/tall ceilings, wood look tile floors, gas log fireplace & separate access to backyard. Master bath is wonderful w/dual vanity, huge walk-in closet & jetted tub. Hot water re-circulation pump. Large utility room w/sink. Separate office with beautiful wood trim and floors. Enjoy the huge fenced backyard with plenty of room for family fun! Subdivision has a walking trail and a pond for your enjoyment. One way access to the neighborhood so you don't have a bunch of thru-traffic. Additional $500.00 non-refundable pet fee required per pet (maximum of 75lb dog).

The $100.00 move-in fee is 6 months of the HOA dues. A additional $100.00 will be due with the 6 months rent to pay the next 6 months of HOA dues.



6-month lease term is available for an additional $100.00 per month fee.



Available July 15th, 2020