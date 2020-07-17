All apartments in Springdale
3577 Hemlock Place

3577 Hemlock Place · (479) 202-5013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3577 Hemlock Place, Springdale, AR 72764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very cute and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath rental home in Pines Subdivision in Springdale just minutes away from downtown, shopping, dining, rodeo grounds and much more. House has blinds, ceiling fans, Fridge, Stove, dishwasher, 6 ft privacy fenced yard just to mention a few. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee
Very cute and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath rental home in Pines Subdivision in Springdale just minutes away from downtown, shopping, dining, rodeo grounds and much more. House has blinds, ceiling fans, Fridge, Stove OTR Microwave, dishwasher, 6 ft privacy fenced yard just to mention a few. Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3577 Hemlock Place have any available units?
3577 Hemlock Place has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3577 Hemlock Place have?
Some of 3577 Hemlock Place's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3577 Hemlock Place currently offering any rent specials?
3577 Hemlock Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3577 Hemlock Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3577 Hemlock Place is pet friendly.
Does 3577 Hemlock Place offer parking?
Yes, 3577 Hemlock Place offers parking.
Does 3577 Hemlock Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3577 Hemlock Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3577 Hemlock Place have a pool?
No, 3577 Hemlock Place does not have a pool.
Does 3577 Hemlock Place have accessible units?
No, 3577 Hemlock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3577 Hemlock Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3577 Hemlock Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3577 Hemlock Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3577 Hemlock Place has units with air conditioning.
